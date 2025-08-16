  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Kelsey Plum
  • "Unbelievable talent": Kelsey Plum left shocked after $338,056 star displays breathtaking bounce

"Unbelievable talent": Kelsey Plum left shocked after $338,056 star displays breathtaking bounce

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 16, 2025 15:46 GMT
Kelsey Plum left shell-shocked after $338,056 star displays breathtaking bounce
Kelsey Plum left shocked after $338,056 star displays breathtaking bounce. (Image Source: Getty)

Kelsey Plum was left shocked after Rickea Jackson displayed incredible athleticism at one of the LA Sparks' training sessions. On Friday, Plum appeared as a guest on Sue Bird's "Bird's Eye View" podcast, where the Sparks guard discussed her departure from the Aces and more.

Ad

During one segment in her time on the show, Bird asked Plum for her thoughts on Rickea Jackson; the Sparks guard recalled a practice session where Jackson made a stunning block on a guy from the Sparks practice squad.

"The other day at practice, playing against guys, we're on D, and this guy likes backdoor cuts. She was coming from the weak side, and someone passed it to him, he goes up to dunk it... and she blocked him at the rim," Plum said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I have never seen that before with a female... unbelievable talent!"

The Sparks guard reenacted her dumbfounded expression while explaining the incident to Sue Bird. Later, she revealed that when she was passed the ball later in the drill, she threw it up in the air while calling the end of the practice session.

On Saturday, Jackson retweeted the interview's clip on her X account and expressed her thoughts on Kelsey Plum's praise of her in the repost's caption.

Ad
"Met him at the rimmmm🤣🤣🤣."
Ad

According to Spotrac, Rickea Jackson signed a $338,056 contract with the Sparks last year after the franchise selected her fourth in the 2024 draft.

Kelsey Plum reveals her reason for moving to the Los Angeles Sparks

Kelsey Plum surprised many when she left Las Vegas and moved to Los Angeles. Last offseason, she requested a trade from the Aces, a franchise where she had won two championships and made a name for herself.

Ad

The Aces honored her request and traded her to the LA Sparks in January. However, not much was known about Plum's reasons for moving out of a team where she had the best chances to win another ring.

During her Friday appearance on Sue Bird's podcast, Kelsey Plum gave the fans an insight into her motives for requesting a trade.

"If you really believe that you are as good as you think you are and think you can impact winning at the highest level, there’s only one way to find out," she said. "I would hate to have grandkids sitting on the couch and just being like, ‘I wonder if I would have."

Later, Sue Bird summarised the Sparks guard's answer and said that she had an itch to see what it felt like to be in a leadership role at a franchise.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications