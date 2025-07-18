"Unlimited potential" - Napheesa Collier's husband Alex Bazzell lauds Angel Reese's grind as Chicago Sky star lights up orange carpet at WNBA All-Star

Alex Bazzell, the husband of WNBA All-Star captain Napheesa Collier, praised Chicago Sky star Angel Reese's development.

In an interview on Thursday posted by Chicago State of Mind Sports on X, Bazzell said he wasn't surprised at Reese's improvement. Bazzell, who is Unrivaled's president, cited the second-year star's run in the inaugural season of the 3-on-3 professional women's league.

"I've always loved how we can help a player go from point A to point B," Bazzell said. "Angel's got such an unlimited potential that she's able to dominate the game in ways that normal players can't dominate. ... Our job is very simple when a player shows up, by the time they leave, they've grown their confidence, we've done our job.

"So, with Angel, I'm not lying when I say this 'cause I always coaches talk about first player and last player to leave — Angel was that throughout the season."

Bazzell added that Reese lives near the arena where Unrivaled games were played, and he noticed that the Sky star is still at the gym the moment he arrives in the morning until late at night. Unrivaled played at the Wayfair Arena in Miami.

"She's so committed to her craft, and you see all the social media, Angel's so smart. She's building a brand outside of being a player," Bazzell added. "They just don't see the hours she puts in. So, it doesn't surprise me she's having a success she is."

Unrivaled is part of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend festivities, with a headquarters located near Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The 3-on-3 league has a "brand activation" on Thursday.

According to USA Today's Meghan Hall, sports apparel giant Under Armour and lifestyle brand Round21 have partnered with Unrivaled to release a limited edition collection.

Bazzell's wife, Collier, drafted Angel Reese into her All-Star team as a reserve. The All-Star Game will be on Saturday.

Angel Reese's animal-print outfit turns heads at the WNBA All-Star orange carpet

The 2025 WNBA All-Star orange carpet media event took place on Thursday. One of the players that caught the attention of fans is Chicago Sky star Angel Reese, who arrived in a cheetah-printed trench coat.

The WNBA posted Reese's arrival with the caption:

"2x All-Star Angel Reese is SERVING 🐆❤️."

The orange carpet event is an opportunity for WNBA players to show up in their best outfits.

Angel Reese will play in her second All-Star Game in two seasons. She is averaging 14.0 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game on 44.6% shooting. Reese logged her ninth straight double-double performance in Monday's 91-78 loss to Napheesa Collier's Minnesota Lynx.

Reese had a double-double in 15 of the 21 games she played this season, and earlier this month, she became the fastest player to reach 40 career double-doubles.

