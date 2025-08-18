"Unreal": DeWanna Bonner crowns fiancée, Alyssa Thomas, with heartfelt reaction after stunning record takes centerstage

Alyssa Thomas was at the centre of attention following the Phoenix Mercury’s 85-82 victory over the Seattle Storm, receiving praise from many for her triple-double. Among those celebrating her achievement was fiancée and teammate DeWanna Bonner, who shared a heartfelt reaction on social media. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBonner reposted the Mercury’s Instagram Post, which consists of Thomas’ milestone of recording the same number of triple-doubles as the entire WNBA combined since 2023. She added a caption on her Instagram Story:“Unreal !!! 👑”Credits: Instagram (@dewannabonner)Fans joined in the celebration, flooding the comments section of the Instagram post with lofty compliments for Thomas.“MVPPPP!!!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥,” @fancynoemii wrote.“All I see when I see this photo is “WNBA MVP” and my favorite player 🔥,” @nitra206 said.“🔥 MVP! MVP! MVP! 🔥,” @arointhehouse commented.“M🔥V🔥P🔥,” @alyssaleibow wrote.“T.D.G @athomas_25 #TDG 🔥🔥🔥,” @elmorredfav2 wrote.Credits: Instagram (@phoenixmercury)Credits: Instagram (@phoenixmercury)Alyssa Thomas finished the night with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, marking her 16th triple-double since 2023. Impressively, four of those have come in August, during which she’s averaging 15.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game.DeWanna Bonner also had a notable contribution in the Mercury’s win. She came off the bench and recorded 10 points, a rebound and two assists, helping snap the team’s two-game losing skid.Alyssa Thomas credits teammates for constant triple-doublesBetween Aug. 3 and 7, Alyssa Thomas delivered triple-doubles in each outing, becoming the first player in league history to record three straight triple-doubles. She accomplished this remarkable feat against the Chicago Sky, Connecticut Sun and the Indiana Fever.Reflecting on the achievement, Thomas emphasized her gratitude to her teammates.“I'm just doing me, this is what I've done my whole entire career,&quot; Thomas said. &quot;Super grateful for my teammates tonight and allowing me to go after that, but, yeah, I'm just super happy to be here. Super grateful for all the support, the fan base, and we're just going to continue to do us.”Her teammates also lauded her for this sensational run.&quot;I don't think there's a better passer than her at her position,” Kahleah Cooper said. “I just love playing with her. I know she'll find me. And just very unselfish.&quot;Alyssa Thomas is enjoying the best season of her career, averaging 16.1 ppg, 8.6 rpg and 9.0 apg. She has clearly been the go-to player for the Mercury, leading them to a 20-13 record, the fourth-best in the league. As a result, Thomas is widely considered the frontrunner for the MVP award alongside Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier.