Unrivaled 1-on-1 matchups: Kate Martin battles Angel Reese's ex-teammate, Napheesa Collier vs Fever forward & more

One of Unrivaled's key attractions, apart from following the 3x3 basketball format, is the one-on-one tournament that embodies the league's title "Unrivaled".

The one-on-one tournament is designed to identify the 'Unrivaled' player among the 30 WNBA players participating in the league. The league's official website describes the tournament as "Crowning the One."

"This is the definition of what it means to be Unrivaled in basketball. 30 players competing for a $350K prize pool. We’re about to Crown The One," the website said.

On Wednesday, Nekias Duncan, from "The Dunkers Spot" podcast released the one-on-one brackets for the tournament featuring the 30 WNBA superstars playing in the 3x3 basketball league. Key matchups from the brackets include Kate Martin facing off against Marina Mabrey, a former teammate of Angel Reese.

Martin had a pretty good run with the Las Vegas Aces in her rookie season but was mostly confined to the bench and saw limited action. On the other hand, Mabrey is an experienced veteran of the game. This matchup will represent the new generation versus the old generation, making it an interesting contest.

Another exciting matchup is Napheesa Collier vs. Katie Lou Samuelson. Collier had an incredible run with the Minnesota Lynx last season, averaging 20.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. She led the Lynx to the WNBA Finals, where she lost to Breanna Stewart, the co-owner of the 3x3 basketball league, and the New York Liberty.

Another matchup to look forward to is Breanna Stewart against Aaliyah Edwards. It is another new-generation versus old-generation contest that fans will eagerly anticipate.

Exploring the rules and regulations for the Unrivaled's 1-v-1 tournament

Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier's idea to bring a new women's basketball league has paid off well. The 3x3 basketball league is a hit among basketball fans worldwide. The league's one-on-one tournament is another attraction that Unrivaled offers its viewers, in addition to the weekly 3-on-3 games.

According to Winsider, the cumulative prize pool for the one-on-one tournament is $350,000. The winner will receive $200,000, the runner-up will get a reward of $50,000 and the semi-finalists will each be awarded $25,000.

Moreover, an additional amount of $10,000 will be awarded to the players who are teammates with the one-on-one tournament's winner. Fans also played a role in voting and seeding the players' bracket into four pods.

