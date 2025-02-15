Unrivaled 1v1 finalist Aaliyah Edwards was once roommates with $68,595 WNBA star before playing in the W

The Unrivaled 1-on-1 Tournament, which took place from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, has concluded. During the league's 10-day break, Aaliyah Edwards and Napheesa Collier battled through the field to advance to the tournament final.

Edwards, a UConn product, is set to enter her second WNBA season following the Unrivaled season. Edwards was a two-time All-American selection with the Huskies on her way to being selected as the No. 6 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Washington Mystics.

She suited up alongside Paige Bueckers, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft, and Nika Muhl, who finished her career as the all-time assists leader in program history. Fans may not know Muhl and Edwards's history before attending UConn. As members of the team's 2020 recruiting class, Muhl and Edwards were roommates at the NBA Academy in Tampa in 2019.

The friendships formed at camp blossomed into lasting bonds that continued through college and into the NBA. Like Aaliyah Edwards, Nika Muhl was chosen in the 2024 WNBA Draft, being the 14th pick of the second round and signing a four-year rookie contract with Seattle Storm worth $297,045, averaging over $68,000 annually. Following an ACL injury suffered while competing overseas, Muhl aims to make her return before her second WNBA season.

Napheesa Collier tops Aaliyah Edwards in Unrivaled 1v1 tournament

After a strong start to Unrivaled's 1-on-1 Tournament, Aaliyah Edwards was defeated by reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, Napheesa Collier. Edwards claimed the first game of the final, beating Collier 9-6.

In turn, Collier won each of the next two games in the final, beating Aaliyah Edwards 9-4 in Game 2 and shutting out the second-year forward 8-0 to claim the 1-on-1 Tournament Championship. During her run to the final, Mystics's Edwards topped some of the best players in Unrivaled.

Aaliyah Edwards upset two-time WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart 12-0 in the tournament's opening round, moving on to play Allisha Gray in the quarterfinals. She defeated Gray 12-6 in the matchup before defeating Arike Ogunbowale 11-2 in the semifinals, clinching her spot in the final versus Napheesa Collier.

