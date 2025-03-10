Unrivaled 2025: 5 candidates to win MVP ft. Napheesa Collier

As the inaugural season of Unrivaled enters its final week, fans can look forward to the crowning of the first-ever Unrivaled MVP. The winner of this prestigious award will be determined by votes cast by the league's coaches, players, fans, and members of the media.

Ad

While there are many things that these stakeholders can consider, individual numbers and team success will weigh heavily on the voters' minds. A closer look at the statistics and standings will show that a handful of Unrivaled players stand out in the MVP consideration.

Breanna Stewart (Mist BC)

Mist v Phantom - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty

Both co-founders of Unrivaled have made their mark in the inaugural season of the league they started. In the case of Breanna Stewart, she is one of just four players who averages a double-double; to be specific, the Mist BC forward puts up 19.5 points and 10.2 rebounds a night. However, Stewie's MVP case is hurt by her team's win-loss record; at 5-8, Mist is in danger of missing the playoffs.

Ad

Trending

Allisha Gray (Lunar Owls BC)

Laces v Lunar Owls - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty

Lunar Owls BC has won all but 13 of their games thus far, and one of the reasons for this is the stellar performance of Allisha Gray. The prolific guard is seventh in scoring (19.2 points per game) while also contributing on the defensive end with her 1.2 steals a night. Gray also chips in 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists on average.

Ad

Chelsea Gray (Rose BC)

Rose v Vinyl - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty

Chelsea Gray, an 11-year veteran, has done a masterful job as the floor general of Rose BC, which has climbed to the no. 2 spot in the standings and clinched a playoff spot. Averaging 20.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, Gray is an all-around leader for Rose.

Ad

Kayla McBride (Laces BC)

Laces v Lunar Owls - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty

The second leading scorer in Unrivaled, Kayla McBride embodies the definition of MVP as the most indispensable piece of a team's roster. Without her 22.2 points per game, Laces might have struggled to secure a playoff spot, especially since none of McBride's teammates is in the top 10 of scoring like her.

Ad

Aside from her prolific scoring, McBride also contributes 5.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.0 steals per outing.

Napheesa Collier (Lunar Owls BC)

Laces v Lunar Owls - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty

The league's other co-founder is on a mission not to be outshone by any player. Napheesa Collier has set the bar pretty high, as she is second to no one in points per game (25.5). Her all-around performance also includes 10.8 rebounds (fourth in the league), 2.8 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.3 blocks a night.

After emerging as the victor of the inaugural 1v1 tournament in league history, Collier might have yet another crowning moment as the first-ever Unrivaled MVP.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback