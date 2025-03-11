Unrivaled 2025 Playoffs: Teams that made the cut, date, time, and where to watch

After several weeks of regular season action, Unrivaled has now reached its first-ever playoffs. Four teams will be vying for the honor of being named the inaugural Unrivaled champion.

Each team in the Unrivaled playoffs is laden with talent, both in terms of young stars and veterans. Ultimately, there can only be one ball club that hoists the Unrivaled trophy after the best-of-three finals.

Unrivaled teams that made the cut

The two semifinal brackets in the 2025 Unrivaled playoffs consist of the #2 vs. #3 matchup and the #1 vs. #4 showdown. The semifinals will be a single-elimination affair.

#2 Rose BC vs #3 Laces BC

One look at the stat sheet quickly establishes the edge that Rose BC has over every other playoff-bound team: rebounding. Rose pulls down 37.4 boards a night and is the only team to average in double figures when it comes to offensive rebounds.

Angel Reese, the league's leading rebounder, is proficient in getting multiple possessions for teammates like Chelsea Gray and Brittney Sykes to shoot the rock.

Meanwhile, Laces BC is spearheaded by their spitfire guard Kayla McBride, whose 22.2 points per game is the second-best in the league. The team, however, will have to deal with the challenge of team chemistry in the playoffs, as injuries to multiple players have led to an unstable roster.

What version of Alyssa Thomas, Tiffany Hayes and Jackie Young will Laces get in the playoffs?

#1 Lunar Owls BC vs #4 Vinyl BC

Lunar Owls BC has run roughshod over the entire field of competition in the inaugural season of Unrivaled. The team went 13-1 and pulled off five consecutive wins as it marched into the playoffs.

At the forefront of Lunar Owls' surge to the top are MVP candidate Napheesa Collier (25.7 ppg, 10.6 rpg), Allisha Gray (19.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg) and Skylar Diggins-Smith (17.9 ppg, 4.8 apg).

Lunar Owls has the best offense in the league, but Vinyl BC has firepower of its own with 69.2 points per game (good for second in this category). Vinyl is also tied for second in steals (4.2 a night). Rhyne Howard and Dearica Hamby, two top-five scorers in the league, will lead the charge for the fourth seed.

Date, time, and where to watch

The semifinals will take place this Sunday, Mar. 16, at 7:30 p.m. ET, when Rose will square off against Laces. Then, at 8:30 p.m. ET, Lunar Owls will take on Vinyl.

On Mar. 17, the winners of those two matchups will do battle in a best-of-three finals series to determine the first-ever Unrivaled champion.

The Unrivaled playoffs will be broadcast on TNT and truTV. Fans can also stream the game on Max, TSN+ and YouTube Live.

