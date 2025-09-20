  • home icon
Unrivaled Co-founder describes $215,000 WNBA MVP candidate as a “nightmare” after shock knockout

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Sep 20, 2025 10:30 GMT
WNBA: JUN 19 Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty - Source: Getty
WNBA: JUN 19 Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty - Source: Getty

The New York Liberty saw their season end in heartbreak on Friday, losing Game 3 of their first-round series against Alyssa Thomas and the Phoenix Mercury and dropping the series 2-1 despite winning the opener.

Breanna Stewart, co-founder of Unrivaled, spoke candidly about the Liberty's struggles. She pointed to Mercury star Thomas as a key reason for the deciding game loss.

"We had a nightmare guarding her (Thomas), and everyone else will too,” Stewart said.
Stewart gave everything she had in the do-or-die game, finishing with a game-high 30 points and nine rebounds, shooting 8-for-17. Her effort wasn’t enough, though, as Phoenix secured a 79-73 win.

Satou Sabally led the Mercury in scoring with 23 points, but Alyssa Thomas stole the show. On a one-year, $215,000 deal, Thomas delivered a brilliant triple-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, along with two steals and a block.

Thomas, one of five finalists for the 2025 MVP award, averaged 16.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.7 assists across the series. When Phoenix needed her most in Games 2 and 3, she elevated her play, averaging 17.5 points and 9.0 assists on 42.6% shooting to help clinch a spot in the playoffs semifinals.

Alyssa Thomas lauds Breanna Stewart for heroic effort

Breanna Stewart hurt her knee and suffered an MCL sprain early in Game 2, which left many worried about whether she could play Friday’s Game 3. But Stewart made sure she was there to help the Liberty.

Even though they eventually fell short, ending their season, Stewart earned high praise from her opponents, including Alyssa Thomas, for leading her team from the front.

"When it's playoff time, you don't wanna go home. You're gonna give everything you have," Thomas said.
"Stewie's the ultimate competitor. She showed it day in, day out, especially with all the injuries she's had. You have to give her a lot of credit for what she was able to do."

Stewart witnessed a slight dip in her production. In her ninth year, she posted the lowest averages of her career, finishing with 18.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

