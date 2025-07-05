Unrivaled founder Napheesa Collier claps back at critic who pointed out conflict of interest with her position in WNBPA

Napheesa Collier wasted no time in shutting down one social media user's claim that being part of the WNBPA's leadership is a conflict of interest for her and Breanna Stewart.

Last year, the WNBPA preemptively opted out of the CBA, which is set to expire at the end of this season. While negotiations were heading in the right direction, according to WNBPA President Nneka Ogwumike, a deal hasn't been reached yet.

The way one social media user sees things, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart being part of the WNBPA's leadership is a conflict of interest, given that they co-founded the Unrivaled 3-on-3 league.

If the WNBPA and the W are unable to agree on terms for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, the league could be headed to a lockout. Considering Unrivaled has emerged as a potential competitor to the WNBA, the social media user questioned Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart's leadership roles.

Despite the U.S. holiday weekend, the Lynx star wasted no time before firing back. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday, she wrote:

"So let me get this straight…. While everyone else was enjoying fireworks, you were thinking about how me and & Stewie of all people are conspiring to force a lockout that would result in less money year-round for WNBA players??"

Looking at the latest surrounding the WNBA'S CBA negotiations amid Napheesa Collier's viral clap back

Last month, WNBPA President Nneka Ogwumike indicated that the CBA negotiations are headed in the right direction.

This week, however, the players reportedly rejected the league's initial proposal.

According to Satou Sabally, who spoke with members of the press this week in Phoenix, the league's initial offer quote, a "slap in the face".

Breanna Stewart piggybacked on the comments while speaking with Owen Pence, indicating that the players expected better.

"Absolutely frustrated. Anytime you go back-and-forth, you're not expecting to hear that 'yes' on the first [proposal], but you're expecting to have a conversation. They kind of just ignored everything we said."

Atop the players' list of demands is a revenue share plan on par with the NBA's revenue share.

One of the problems with this, however, is that the WNBA doesn't own 100% of the league.

Instead, as FrontOfficeSports explained, 30 NBA team owners own 42% of the WNBA, while 42% is owned by the WNBA owners. The other 16% is owned by an investment group.

Once the season ends, if there isn't headway in negotiations, we could see the league's first lockout.

