Unrivaled MVP Rankings: Top 3 picks for league's best player before postseason gets underway

On Monday night, Unrivaled wrapped up its first regular season in league history. Before the playoffs get underway this weekend, it's time to break down some of the top candidates for Most Valuable Player.

Ad

As far as the team standings go, the Lunar Owls were head and shoulders above the competition in the regular season. Led by Napheesa Collier, they nearly went undefeated. They ended the year with a 13-1 record, with their sole loss coming at the hands of Rose BC.

Rose was the only other squad to finish above .500 in the regular season, posting an 8-6 record. Laces wasn't far behind them in third place, breaking even at 7-7.

Ad

Trending

This season, Unrivaled had countless individual standouts. However, only one player will go down in history as the league's first-ever MVP. Before it gets announced, here are some of the top candidates to land this prestigious honor.

Top 3 candidates for 2025 Unrivaled MVP

3) Chelsea Gray, Rose BC

Rounding out the top three is one of the major catalysts in Rose BC finishing as the No. 2 seed this season, Chelsea Gray. She was one of Unrivaled's top all-around performers, averaging 21.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.1 steals.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gray had numerous standout performances this year, but one stands out above the rest. Two weeks ago, she erupted for 38 points in a matchup against Mist.

Between her impressive numbers across the board and overall team success, Gray certainly belongs in the running for MVP.

2) Kayla McBride, Laces BC

Next up is another key standout from one of Unrivaled's top squads, Kayla McBride of Laces BC. She finished the regular season second in scoring, averaging just over 22 points per game.

Ad

Among the key factors in McBride's MVP case was her consistency. She broke double digits in every game and scored at least 17 points in every matchup except one. With Laces also finishing in the top three, McBride should be front and center in the MVP conversation.

1) Napheesa Collier, Lunar Owls

Gray and McBride are more than deserving of nominations, but the MVP race has a clear runaway. Along with being one of the co-founders of Unrivaled, Napheesa Collier has undoubtedly been the league's best player.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Collier is a big reason why the Lunar Owls were so drastically ahead of the competition, providing elite two-way play on a nightly basis. She finished the regular season with averages of 25.7 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.4 blocks.

Collier already showcased her individual prowess by winning the league's first one-on-one tournament. She now has the chance to secure another accolade, as she is the frontrunner for MVP.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback