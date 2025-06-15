"Untalented Angel Reese getting into it" - WNBA fans react to Chicago Sky star getting chippy after getting her hair tugged

WNBA fans reacted to the scuffle between Angel Reese and Connecticut Sun players on Sunday. During the third quarter, Reese and Bria Hartley battled for a rebound, and she didn't like how Hartley went for it.
Hartley pulled Reese's hair from behind, upsetting the Sky star. Things got heated when Sun forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa stepped in to separate them. However, Reese shoved her, resulting to players from both teams and referees getting between them.
Fans reacted to Reese getting involved in a scuffle.
"Ofc, it’s the untalented Angel Reese getting into it once again 😭," a fan tweeted.
"Never try to get between Reese and an offensive board," another fan said.
"Angel mad she can’t make a shot," a fan commented.
"Angel is a thug who can’t stop fighting," one fan wrote.
"This b***h angle always fighting someone," another fan wrote.
However, some came to Reese's defense.
"That girl really tried to pull angels hair and thought she wasn’t going to say anything FOH," one fan tweeted.
"The only time I'm on Angel's side," another fan wrote.
Reese had an all-around game, recording the first triple-double of her WNBA career. She had 11 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and two blocks.
Angel Reese's teammate defends her amid on-court struggles
The Chicago Sky front office and coaching staff had a lot of hope for the team entering the 2025 season. However, things haven't gone as planned. The Sky and Angel Reese have struggled, and she has been the main target of fans' criticism.
With Reese's back against the wall, Ariel Atkins came in her support during a postgame interview. She stepped in when Reese was asked a non-basketball question.
"This is a 23-year-old kid," Atkins said on Tuesday. "And the amount of crap that she gets on a day to day, she still shows up. So whatever questions y'all got, about our team, basketball-wise, we appreciate it. But all the other nonsense, it's irrelevant.
"This is a 23-year-old kid who handles herself with grace. She knows who she is, and we ain't gonna break her down for that. So whatever other questions y'all got, I'm hoping it's just about basketball, maybe a box score question. But the kid's crown is heavy, like respect that."
One of the biggest reasons why Reese has struggled this season could be due to her still adjusting to Tyler Marsh's playbook. The Sky coach wants Reese to play more away from the ball to diversify her game, and Reese continues to learn the system.