"Untalented Angel Reese getting into it" - WNBA fans react to Chicago Sky star getting chippy after getting her hair tugged

WNBA fans reacted to the scuffle between Angel Reese and Connecticut Sun players on Sunday. During the third quarter, Reese and Bria Hartley battled for a rebound, and she didn't like how Hartley went for it.

Ad

Hartley pulled Reese's hair from behind, upsetting the Sky star. Things got heated when Sun forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa stepped in to separate them. However, Reese shoved her, resulting to players from both teams and referees getting between them.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans reacted to Reese getting involved in a scuffle.

"Ofc, it’s the untalented Angel Reese getting into it once again 😭," a fan tweeted.

JBomb @JBombDFS LINK Ofc, it’s the untalented Angel Reese getting into it once again 😭

Ad

"Never try to get between Reese and an offensive board," another fan said.

Hendew B @VibratoNoir LINK Never try to get between Reese and an offensive board

Ad

"Angel mad she can’t make a shot," a fan commented.

Christian @GreatWhite85 LINK Angel mad she can’t make a shot.

Ad

"Angel is a thug who can’t stop fighting," one fan wrote.

v💕 @peeweemypww LINK Angel is a thug who can’t stop fighting.

Ad

"This b***h angle always fighting someone," another fan wrote.

beefybaker6 @beefybaker62 LINK This bitch angle always fighting someone

Ad

However, some came to Reese's defense.

"That girl really tried to pull angels hair and thought she wasn’t going to say anything FOH," one fan tweeted.

"The only time I'm on Angel's side," another fan wrote.

Reese had an all-around game, recording the first triple-double of her WNBA career. She had 11 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and two blocks.

Angel Reese's teammate defends her amid on-court struggles

The Chicago Sky front office and coaching staff had a lot of hope for the team entering the 2025 season. However, things haven't gone as planned. The Sky and Angel Reese have struggled, and she has been the main target of fans' criticism.

Ad

With Reese's back against the wall, Ariel Atkins came in her support during a postgame interview. She stepped in when Reese was asked a non-basketball question.

"This is a 23-year-old kid," Atkins said on Tuesday. "And the amount of crap that she gets on a day to day, she still shows up. So whatever questions y'all got, about our team, basketball-wise, we appreciate it. But all the other nonsense, it's irrelevant.

Ad

"This is a 23-year-old kid who handles herself with grace. She knows who she is, and we ain't gonna break her down for that. So whatever other questions y'all got, I'm hoping it's just about basketball, maybe a box score question. But the kid's crown is heavy, like respect that."

Expand Tweet

One of the biggest reasons why Reese has struggled this season could be due to her still adjusting to Tyler Marsh's playbook. The Sky coach wants Reese to play more away from the ball to diversify her game, and Reese continues to learn the system.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More