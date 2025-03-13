"Unwarranted hatred" - WNBA fans react to passionate defense of Angel Reese after Sky star gets brickbats for hinting at work stoppage

WNBA fans defended Angel Reese against the hatred and criticism she received not only now but also since she was a college star. The Chicago Sky forward has experienced bad situations online and in real life, with fans attacking her for different reasons.

Sky reporter Mike "The Chi Kid" shared a passionate rant defending Reese on TikTok, mentioning that she was heavily criticized for revealing what she heard about the upcoming WNBA CBA negotiations.

"Angel Reese is damned if she does, damned if she doesn't," Mike said on Wednesday. "I feel like there's nothing that she can say anymore where people aren't going to have something negative to say. You know, she says the other day in a podcast that she's hearing whispers that the WNBA Players Association might decide to go on strike with the new CBA coming in 2026 and everybody's acting like it's her fault."

Mike added that if Reese tries to help women in sports, she won't be taken seriously, but if she doesn't, people will call her selfish and accuse her of stealing attention from others.

Several fans reacted to his rant on X, agreeing with the take and blasting Reese's critics.

"The propaganda machine and unwarranted hatred make zero sense, I still mad that Wes Moore wasn't ask about the picture with that fan or reprimanded glad NC state lost," one fan tweeted.

"I respect him standing up for her and no weapon formed against her shall prosper 🙏🏽," another fan said.

"she literally can’t say anything at this point. she could say grass is green and they will say no actually you are wrong 😭," one fan wrote.

Others criticized Reese's bashers and compared her to an NFL and NBA star.

"N**as be tryna sound tuff hating onna woman more successful than they ever will, sad s**t," one fan wrote.

"Angel Reese is the most scrutinized athlete not named Lebron James or Dak Prescott," another fan wrote.

Angel Reese clarified her comments about upcoming CBA negotiations

After causing a stir with her comments on players thinking about sitting out the 2025 WNBA season if they don't get a fair deal in the CBA negotiations, Angel Reese defended herself against people saying she wanted to get NBA money.

The former No. 7 overall pick called out those who twisted her words when she said that she heard that was the plan of several players and not hers.

The WNBA has an interesting product and it could keep going forward until it can compete with some men's leagues, but it needs to make the right decisions to achieve that goal.

