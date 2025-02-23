"Up to NO GOOD" - Angel Reese hilariously reacts to courtside video with 6-foot-6 Unrivaled teammate

Angel Reese has consistently expressed how much she’s loving her time in Unrivaled, and that energy was on full display as she shared laughs with Rose BC teammate Azura Stevens.

Reese is coming off her best performance in Unrivaled, making history with the league’s first-ever 20-point, 20-rebound game, finishing with 22 points and 21 rebounds (eight offensive) in Rose BC’s upset victory over the erstwhile undefeated Lunar Owls.

But it wasn’t just her dominance on the court that stood out — Angel Reese also found time to share lighthearted moments with Stevens, who missed the game.

Reacting to a clip of them laughing together, Reese took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

“Literally up to NO GOOD🤣😭 @stevens_azura.”

While it’s unclear what exactly Reese and her 6-foot-6 teammate were joking about, fans flooded the comments, urging her to spill the details.

In the victory over the Lunar Owls, Reese had plenty of support, with Chelsea Gray leading the way with 26 points on 9-for-20 shooting, while Brittney Sykes chipped in 16 points on just eight shot attempts.

Angel Reese's praise for Unrivaled

Coming off an impressive rookie season in the WNBA, where she finished runner-up to Caitlin Clark in the Rookie of the Year race, Angel Reese has spent the offseason competing in Unrivaled, a league she has described as a game-changer for women’s basketball due to its player-first approach.

“This is a breath of fresh air,” Reese said (per USA Today). “Like, who doesn’t want to be in Unrivaled?”

She said the league’s benefits and player treatment set it apart from other leagues.

“This is what women deserve, waking up every day and just not having to worry about anything," Reese said. “I come in here. I get breakfast. I get treatment. I can come in and get in the gym anytime. … I just have everything here that I need, and everybody has everything here we need.”

“We get to work out, use the weight room, create new bonds, get massages, use the sauna — it’s all here.”

Unrivaled offers players six-figure salaries, equity in the league and the opportunity to stay in the U.S. during the offseason — a stark contrast to the traditional route of playing overseas.

When she returns for her second WNBA season, Reese will be earning just under $75,000 as part of her four-year, $324,383 rookie contract.

