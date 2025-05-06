"Ur annoying": DiJonai Carrington throws lighthearted jab at Paige Bueckers after No. 1 pick trolls her shot making

Ahead of the 2025 WNBA season, new teammates DiJonai Carrington and Paige Bueckers are already having fun trading lighthearted verbal jabs at one another. After the team's first preseason game on Friday, we're now just five days away from the team's Saturday exhibition showcase against the Toyota Antelopes, which will be Dallas' first home game of the preseason.

In a video for the team's Instagram account, players were asked who they think will score the first bucket at College Park Center. When the question was posed to No. 1 draft pick Paige Bueckers, she said that DiJonai Carrington would be the first to score on Saturday.

The camera then pans over to Carrington, who misses a shot, with Bueckers then joking that the newly-acquired guard is saving her makes for the season.

When the clip was posted on Instagram, Carrington saw it and responded, jokingly calling Bueckers annoying once she realized the rookie had poked fun at her missed shot in the video.

"@paigebueckers leave me alone ur annoying."

DiJonai Carrington (@dijonai) - Instagram

For her part, when asked who she thought would score the first home bucket of the season, Carrington said that she thinks Arike Ogunbowale will be the first to score.

Looking at the 2025 WNBA season ahead for Paige Bueckers, DiJonai Carrington and the Dallas Wings as Arike Ogunbowale enters into season with a stacked roster

Last season, Arike Ogunbowale had an impressive individual season that saw her named as an All-Star for the fourth time. Additionally, Ogunbowale also notably led the league in steals, however, the Wings wound up finishing the year in 11th place.

After a disappointing end to the 2024 season, the Wings managed to land the top pick in the draft in a year that was unsurprisingly dubbed the Paige Bueckers sweepstakes.

While the teamt used its No. 1 overall pick on the budding young star, Dallas' front office also went to work bolstering its roster for the season ahead, acquiring DiJonai Carrington from the Connecticut Sun.

Now, with the Ogunbowale-Bueckers-Carrington trio, hope is high heading into the 2025 season.

Following a preseason showcase against the Toyota Antelopes, the Wings will tip off the 2025 regular season on May 16 with a home game against the Minnesota Lynx.

After missing the playoffs last season, it'll be interesting to see if the trio can lead the Wings back to the postseason.

