USA Coach Cheryl Reeve clashes with WNBA over Caitlin Clark's rising stardom

Controversy seems to be unrelenting in trying to chase after Caitlin Clark. Whether the new Indiana Fever point guard does something or not, there’s always bound to be some issue that will come up.

As perhaps the greatest collegiate player of all time, the limelight is always directed at the former Iowa superstar. She consistently draws record crowds almost wherever she goes. The 2024 WNBA Draft was sold out and watched by millions as many wanted Clark’s entry into pro basketball.

From the draft, the attention has only grown bigger. The Fever were in Dallas on Friday for their preseason debut with Caitlin Clark in tow. College Park Center saw thousands troop to the venue to watch the said game. The WNBA also made sure to air the matchup as it happened on the league pass, an opportunity that wasn’t given to the Minnesota Lynx.

The Lynx hosted the Chicago Sky, which featured Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, two other highly popular rookies. But for some reason, the league didn’t give that event as much coverage as the Fever-Wings showdown.

Expand Tweet

Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve, who also calls the shots for the women’s USA Basketball team, urged fans to catch the action by going to the Lynx app. When an X, formerly Twitter, user noted that the Lynx-Sky game wasn’t given similar hype because of Caitlin Clark, Reeve responded with:

“That part”

Minnesota Lynx and USWNT coach Cheryl Reeve responds to a fan commenting about how the WNBA is supposedly caring only for Caitlin Clark.

And just like that, Clark is again in the midst of a controversy that she didn’t have a direct hand in doing. It was the WNBA’s decision but she was squarely caught in the crossfire.

Cheryl Reeve may have to deal with the circus and publicity following Caitlin Clark

Cheryl Reeve may not like the way the WNBA is propping up Caitlin Clark but she may eventually end up coaching the Indiana Fever star. A committee will select the names that will represent the Americans in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The group will have to get the roster ready by June 1, which makes Clark’s appearances with the Fever an audition of sorts.

With the way the league has been milking Clark’s popularity, there’s a big reason she will be part of the USWNT. Among the names that will be considered will be A’ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, Kelsey Plum, Aliyah Boston, Rhyne Howard, and others. It’s not impossible to think Clark will fit in well with that team.

Expand Tweet

As the WNBA looks to garner more interest globally, putting perhaps the most popular women’s player on Team USA in France seems like a no-brainer. If that is where the league is going, Cheryl Reeve and her coaching staff will have to get up close with the circus that will likely follow Caitlin Clark.