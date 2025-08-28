Valkyries’ coach Natalie Nakase "deadass" refuses to take credit for her team’s success over WNBA major honor 

The Golden State Valkyries have made a big impression in their first season by emerging as a playoff contender. Coach Natalie Nakase has been praised, with many viewing her as one of the leading candidates for Coach of the Year. However, Nakase isn’t interested in individual accolades.When speaking with reporters, she brushed off the idea of personal recognition, saying that her priority was to help the team secure a playoff spot. She wants the coaching staff to be recognised for their contributions.“No one really cares (about her Coach of the Year trophy), honestly,” Nakase said. &quot;I’m just being deadass our goal is to make the playoffs. To think about it, it should be Coaching Staff of the Year. I’m not doing the scouting on my own, I’m not doing the player development on my own, I’m not doing the filmwork… Credit to my staff.”The Valkyries are holding on to 7th place in the standings with a 19-18 record, having clinched wins over powerhouses like the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream.Natalie Nakase has earned her spot in the Coach of the Year conversation, alongside Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve, Atlanta Dream coach Karl Smesko and Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White.Natalie Nakase explains how Valkyries contained Paige BueckersThe Golden State Valkyries clinched a 90-81 win over the Dallas Wings on Sunday. More than the win, the team’s ability to keep Paige Bueckers from going on a scoring tear was praised by many fans.Natalie Nakase explained how she approached the defensive plan to contain Bueckers, after watching her drop 44 points in their previous matchup. As a small adjustment, Nakase gave Kaila Charles the assignment of guarding Bueckers.&quot;We matched (Kaila Charles) up with her, because Paige just had a 44-point game,&quot; Nakase said. “Just her ability to do the step back, the floaters, the deep threes, we knew it was going to be a team effort so we matched her up with (Charles), but at the end of the day, too, it was team defense. Just credit to our whole team being locked in because she is not an easy coverage. She demands a lot of attention.”Bueckers recorded her lowest scoring output of the season, finishing with just nine points, her first single-digit performance.