Valkyries guard Veronica Burton drops 3-word response rocking team's new threads

The Golden State Valkyries picked Veronica Burton in the 2024 WNBA expansion draft. After a year in Connecticut, the Sun left her unprotected, allowing the newest team to grab her from the expansion pool. Burton joined 11 other players who will make up the Valkyries’ inaugural roster.

On Monday, the No. 7 pick in the 2022 draft shared a photo of herself in Valkyries uniform on Instagram. She wrote to whet the appetite of the team's fans who have been raring to see the new team thread:

“Lil sneak peakkk”

Veronica Burton shows off her new Golden State Valkyries jersey on Instagram. [photo: @veronicaab22/IG]

Burton seemed to have finished working out before putting on the jersey. Although the Valkyries are the newest team in the WNBA, their uniform has similarities to the black-and-white combo of the Las Vegas Aces. The large Valkyries logo on the front and another smaller version on the shorts spell the difference.

Veronica Burton will compete with three other guards for a starting role on Golden State Valkyries

Golden State Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase insisted on three “non-negotiables” for the players she would pick from the expansion draft. She wanted players who are “ultra-competitive,” who “love winning” and with “high character.” To that end, Nakase picked up four guards who will compete for at least one starting spot.

Veronica Burton will go up against Julie Vanloo, Kate Martin and Carla Leite. Vanloo, who averaged 7.4 points and 4.3 assists per game last year, is the favorite for the starting point guard role. Nakase could use a small forward as the starting shooting guard or choose among Martin, Burton and Leite.

Martin played that part during her rookie campaign with the Aces. Leite had a dual role when she played for Villeneuve-d’ Ascq in the French league. Burton is another combo guard who can start.

Whether she comes off the bench or earns a spot in the starting lineup, Veronica Burton can’t wait to play for the Golden State Valkyries. Burton and Co. will debut on May 16 against the LA Sparks.

