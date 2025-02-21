"Very cute family": Fans react to Breanna Stewart and Marta Xargay's weekend getaway post

On Wednesday, Breanna Stewart and her wife Marta Xargay shared a collaborative Instagram post showing images and clips of their weekend together with family. Featured prominently in this post are their two children Ruby Mae and Theo Josep.

The family of four, along with their canine friends and their buddy Jewell Loyd from the Las Vegas Aces, are seen swimming, munching some snacks, and having a great time during their weekend getaway:

"Weekend with my all stars," wrote Stewart in her caption for the post.

This post drew a host of positive responses from netizens:

"Very cute family and I love jewel in these pics," said one netizen.

"Cute fam," echoed another netizen.

"@breannastewart30 I love to see your family love! Can I be an extra Grandma?!?" asked another.

"Every parent can relate still wearing the holiday Jammie's months after the holiday! Love it!" added another.

Netizens offer kind words for Breanna Stewart's family. Credit: Stewart/IG

"Uh u'r pics are always fun to watch," said one online user.

"I wanna come play with Ruby," said another.

More online users say positive words regarding Breanna Stewart's mini-vacation. Credit: Stewart/IG

For Stewart, this mini-vacation is likely a highly welcome respite from her hectic schedule as one of the head honchos of Unrivaled. After the first four weeks of 3x3 games, the league staged its inaugural 1v1 tournament to determine the queen of the Unrivaled court.

Of course, Stewart's grind goes all the way back to the 2024 WNBA Finals, when she helped lead the New York Liberty to the WNBA title. At the very least, she was able to get a bit of a breather this past weekend.

Breanna Stewart talks about the strides made by Unrivaled

Thanks to the hard work of Stewart, her co-founder Napheesa Collier, and Collier's husband Alex Bazzell, Unrivaled has gotten off to a rousing start.

Around the time of Unrivaled's opening week, Stewart appeared on the "Trophy Room" podcast and described the progress made by the league in terms of partnerships:

"What's even more exciting is to have people like TNT, Ally Financial, and Sephora," Stewie told host Candace Parker. "We have big brands really supporting us." [Timestamp - 5:45]

With all the hard work that Stewart has put into the launch of Unrivaled, she can certainly use a chill moment or two with her loved ones.

