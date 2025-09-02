"Very much improved" - Lynx HC Cheryl Reeve gives high praise to Paige Bueckers after third meeting of the season

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve had high praise for Paige Bueckers after their game on Monday. It marked Bueckers’ third meeting with the Lynx this season, and despite a strong effort, she and the Wings fell short in a 96-71 loss.

In the post-game press conference, Reeve shared her thoughts on Bueckers, offering her views on the guard's progression as a player.

"I mean, she plays mostly off-ball," Reeve said. "They've sort of figured that out with Paige. You know, there are times when she initiates, but you know, they really use her more off-ball. They've really navigated her best spaces well. Clearly she likes to post up."

Continuing her praise, Reeve highlighted just how much the guard has grown, even drawing a comparison to a younger Napheesa Collier.

"She's very much improved from the first time we saw her in terms of how she gets her scoring attempts," Reeve said. (4:41 onwards) "She learned how much the team needs her to take shots. It's almost like Phee in 2023 when we were like, you're going to have to take 20 shots and you've got to figure out how to get them off."

Bueckers made her WNBA debut against the Minnesota Lynx in a 99-84 loss on May 16, finishing with 10 points, seven rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes of action. In the rematch, she posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists before missing the third meeting due to a concussion.

Returning last night for her third game against the Lynx, she delivered a strong performance despite the loss, putting up 17 points and two assists while shooting 50.0% from the field.

Cheryl Reeve believes Paige Bueckers has "figured out" the league in her debut season

Paige Bueckers’ arrival in the league earlier this year was met with plenty of excitement, as the guard entered fresh off an NCAA title with the UConn Huskies. The rookie has lived up to the hype, currently dominating the race for Rookie of the Year.

Amid her stellar season, Cheryl Reeve believes the star has "figured out" the league despite being in her first year.

"I think Paige is gotten really shifty," Reeve said. (5:24 onwards) "You know, getting defenders up and getting to her sweet spot, you know, so it's not just make one move, you know, so she's figured out the league pretty quickly. And, obviously, she was tough cover."

Bueckers has found huge success in her first season, averaging 18.9 points and 3.8 rebounds.

