Vinyl BC vs Lunar Owls BC Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 3) | 2025 Unrivaled

Lunar Owls BC dominated from start to finish to win 85-68 on Monday against Vinyl BC. Napheesa Collier dissected Vinyl's defense to scatter 36 points with 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals. Allisha Gray and Skylar Diggins-Smith combined for 34 points, nine assists and three rebounds.

Vinyl led 4-0 to open the game but could not sustain their scoring against the Owls' suffocating defense. Arike Ogunbowale had a rough-shooting night, finishing the game with 12 points on 6-for-12 shooting. Rhyne Howard tallied 21 points behind 9-for-18 efficiency.

The Owls improved to 6-0 in the tournament, the only unbeaten team. Vinyl dropped to 2-4, the same record owned by Mist BC, Phantom BC and Rose BC.

Vinyl BC vs Lunar Owls BC player stats and box score

Vinyl BC player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Dearica Hamby 7 8 1 0 0 Arike Ogunbowale 8 0 0 1 0 Jordin Canada 6 1 0 0 0 Rhyne Howard 11 2 0 1 0 Rae Burrell 6 0 2 0 0 Aliyah Boston 0 3 2 0 1

Lunar Owls BC player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Skylar Diggins-Smith 11 1 4 2 0

Allisha Gray 12 1 0 1 0

Napheesa Collier 16 8 5 1 0

Courtney Williams 8 2 2 0 0 Shakira Austin 5 2 0 0 0 Cameron Brink DNP - - - - - - - -

Vinyl BC vs Lunar Owls BC Game Summary

Vinyl BC scored the first four points before Lunar Owls BC dominated the rest of the way. Napheesa Collier had 11 points to push the Owls to a 29-18 first-quarter lead. Shakira Austin gave the Owls a boost late with five points and two rebounds.

Dearica Hamby led Vinyl to an 8-1 run to open the second quarter. Arike Ogunbowale and Rhyne Howard helped her carry the team, but they still trailed 52-38 at halftime.

Skylar Diggins-Smith and Allisha Gray took over the scoring cudgels from Collier in the second period. Courtney Williams added eight points to help the Owls maintain their lead heading into the second half.

Napheesa Collier dominated the third quarter with 14 points and three rebounds. Allisha Gray added five points and two assists to extend the Owls’ lead to 73-57 heading into the fourth period.

Vinyl's rough-shooting night from their best scorers Rhyne Howard and Arike Ogunbowale continued in the fourth quarter. Collier capped off his output with six more points in the final canto. Skylar Diggins-Smith mercifully ended the beatdown with a 3-pointer to give Lunar Owls an 85-68 victory.

