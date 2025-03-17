  • home icon
Vinyl BC vs Lunar Owls BC Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 16) | 2025 Unrivaled Semifinals

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 17, 2025 02:05 GMT
Vinyl BC vs Laces BC player stats and box score for Sunday
Vinyl BC vs Laces BC player stats and box score for Sunday's 2025 Unrivaled semifinal game. [photo: @vinylbc/IG, @lunarowlsbc/IG]

Vinyl BC, the No. 4 team in the 2025 Unrivaled playoffs, squared off against Lunar Owls BC, the top-ranked team in the postseason. The Teresa Weatherspoon-coached group entered the game without injured star Arike Ogunbowale. After losing to the Owls thrice in the regular season, Vinyl looked to pull off perhaps the biggest upset in the league with a victory.

A balanced attack led by newly-crowned MVP Napheesa Collier and Courtney Williams pushed the Owls to a 17-12 first-quarter lead.

Vinyl responded in the second quarter to cut the gap to 38-35 at halftime. Rhyne Howard finished the first half with 13 points, while Dearica Hamby had six points, 10 rebounds and one steal.

also-read-trending Trending

Napheesa Collier exploded for 15 points in the third quarter to give the Owls a 62-52 cushion entering the fourth quarter. The Owls threatened to blow the game open before Vinyl responded to stay within striking distance.

Vinyl BC vs Lunar Owls BC player stats and box score

Vinyl BC player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Rhyne Howard1322
Jordin Canada612
Dearica Hamby6100
Rae Burrell8 4 2
Aliyah Boston2 4 1
Arike Ogunbowale-- -------
Lunar Owls BC player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Napheesa Collier1133
Allisha Gray831
Skylar Diggins-Smith624
Courtney Williams1331
Shakira Austin0 0 0
Cameron Brink- - --------
Kiki Jefferson- - -------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

Edited by Michael Macasero
