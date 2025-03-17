Vinyl BC vs Lunar Owls BC Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 16) | 2025 Unrivaled Semifinals

Vinyl BC, the No. 4 team in the 2025 Unrivaled playoffs, squared off against Lunar Owls BC, the top-ranked team in the postseason. The Teresa Weatherspoon-coached group entered the game without injured star Arike Ogunbowale. After losing to the Owls thrice in the regular season, Vinyl looked to pull off perhaps the biggest upset in the league with a victory.

Ad

A balanced attack led by newly-crowned MVP Napheesa Collier and Courtney Williams pushed the Owls to a 17-12 first-quarter lead.

Vinyl responded in the second quarter to cut the gap to 38-35 at halftime. Rhyne Howard finished the first half with 13 points, while Dearica Hamby had six points, 10 rebounds and one steal.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Napheesa Collier exploded for 15 points in the third quarter to give the Owls a 62-52 cushion entering the fourth quarter. The Owls threatened to blow the game open before Vinyl responded to stay within striking distance.

Vinyl BC vs Lunar Owls BC player stats and box score

Vinyl BC player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Rhyne Howard 13 2 2 Jordin Canada 6 1 2 Dearica Hamby 6 10 0 Rae Burrell 8 4 2 Aliyah Boston 2 4 1 Arike Ogunbowale - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Lunar Owls BC player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Napheesa Collier 11 3 3 Allisha Gray 8 3 1 Skylar Diggins-Smith 6 2 4 Courtney Williams 13 3 1 Shakira Austin 0 0 0 Cameron Brink - - -- - - - - - - Kiki Jefferson - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback