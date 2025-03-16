Vinyl BC vs Lunar Owls BC Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 16 | 2025 Unrivaled playoffs

Vinyl BC is set to face the Lunar Owls in the Unrivaled league semi-finals scheduled for Mar. 16. This will be the fourth meeting of the season between these teams. The Owls have won all three games that took place on Jan. 27 (67- 57), Feb. 3 (85-68), and Mar. 1 (78-72).

Ad

It is also worth noting that the Owls have been one of the best teams in the league and ended the season with just one loss. Meanwhile, Vinyl BC barely made it to the playoffs (5-9) and actually had the same record as Mist BC, who were eliminated on the last day of the regular season.

With both teams gunning for a spot in the Finals, this will be an intense game.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vinyl BC vs. Lunar Owls: Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Vinyl BC predicted starting lineup and depth chart

As they enter the semi-finals, Vinyl BC has lost three games in a row, including one against the Lunar Owls on Mar. 1. The team also lost against Rose BC 75-46 on Mar. 10, another team fighting for a spot in the Finals tonight. Finally, Vinyl BC also failed to take down Phantom BC on Mar. 8 (80-74), even though Phantom has been one of the worst teams in the league.

Ad

Here is Vinyl BC’s full roster:

Rhyne Howard

Aliyah Boston

Rae Burrell

Arike Ogunbowale

Jordin Canada

Dearica Hamby

Vinyl BC predicted starting lineup

Judging from their last few outings, Vinyl BC is likely to start Dearica Hamby, Jordin Canada and Rhyne Howard. Aaliyah Boston, Rae Burell and Arike Ogunbowale can come off the bench to provide a scoring punch.

Here is a look at Vinyl BC’s depth chart ahead of their upcoming game:

Guards Forwards Rhyne Howard Aaliyah Boston Rae Burrell Dearica Hamby Arike Ogunbowale

Jordin Canada



Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lunar Owls predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The Owls are in great form as they have lost just one out of their 14 games this season. They come into the semi-finals after convinvingly defeating Mist BC 92-58 on Mar. 10 to extend their winning streak to five.

Here is the Lunar Owls’ full roster:

Cameron Brink

Allisha Gray

Courtney Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Shakira Austin

Napheesa Collier

Lunar Owls predicted starting lineup

The Owls will likely stick to their guns and start Napheesa Collier, Allisha Gray and Skylar Diggins-Smith. Shakira Austin, Courtney Williams and Cameron Brink are expected to be on the bench.

Ad

Here is a look at the Owls’ depth chart ahead of their upcoming game:

Guards Forwards Napheesa Collier Cameron Brink Allisha Gray Shakira Austin Skylar Diggins-Smith

Courtney Williams



× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback