  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Unrivaled
  • Vinyl BC vs Phantom BC Player Stats and Box Score for Jan. 20 | 2025 Unrivaled Season

Vinyl BC vs Phantom BC Player Stats and Box Score for Jan. 20 | 2025 Unrivaled Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jan 21, 2025 03:02 GMT
Vinyl BC vs Phantom BC Player Stats and Box Score for Jan. 20. (Photos: @satou_sabally on IG and GETTY)
Vinyl BC vs Phantom BC Player Stats and Box Score for Jan. 20. (Photos: @satou_sabally on IG and GETTY)

One of the two matchups scheduled for the third gameday of Unrivaled's inaugural season is Vinyl BC vs Phantom BC. The Vinyl were looking to get their second win of the season, while the Phantom were trying to get over an embarrassing debut defeat.

After a back-and-forth first half, the Vinyl took over in the second to get the 84-71 win. Dearica Hamby led the way with 22 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Arike Ogunbowale put up 21 points, three rebounds and four assists. Rhyne Howard cooled down with just 14 points.

On the other hand, Sabrina Ionescu had a team-high 16 points with six rebounds and six assists. Natasha Cloud and Brittney Griner each scored 13 points, while Satou Sabally added 12 points, four rebounds and three assists.

also-read-trending Trending

Vinyl BC vs Phantom BC Player Stats and Box Score

Vinyl BC

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFFG3PTFT
Aliyah Boston116100024-80-02-2
Rae Burrell80211103-100-31-1
Arike Ogunbowale213410019-172-51-2
Jordin Canada84110012-70-02-2
Dearica Hamby225410129-110-02-4
Rhyne Howard148410114-102-52-2

Phantom BC

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFFG3PTFT
Brittney Griner134100145-80-02-2
Satou Sabally124300335-92-40-1
Sabrina Ionescu166600437-122-40-0
Natasha Cloud136200324-91-62-2
Katie Lou Samuelson93110214-81-30-0
Natisha Hiedeman84310033-72-50-0
Marina MabreyDNP

Vinyl BC vs Phantom BC Game Summary

The starters for Vinyl were Arike Ogunbowale, Dearica Hamby and Rhyne Howard. They were coming off an impressive 79-73 win over Angel Reese and Rose BC. Howard had 33 points and six rebounds in that game.

On the other hand, the Phantom's starters were Sabrina Ionescu, Satou Sabally and Brittney Griner. The team had a forgettable debut for Unrivaled, losing to Laces BC 86-48.

The first quarter started with the Vinyl in control, taking an early 7-2 lead before the Phantom battled back to tie with less than a minute to go and even getting the 20-19 lead at the end of it.

In the second quarter, Ogunbowale and company regained the momentum and ended the half on a 20-10 run. The Vinyl had a 49-38 advantage after the first 14 minutes of the contest.

The Phantom tried to make a comeback in the third quarter, but the Vinyl kept them at bay and cruised the rest of the way. The scoring prowess of Ogunbowale and Dearica Hamby were just too much in the end, earning an 84-71 victory.

What's next for Vinyl BC and Phantom BC?

The Vinyl will be back in action on Friday against Laces BC, while the Phantom has an opportunity to get to the win column versus Mist BC on the same day. Both games will be shown live on TNT, as well as Max via streaming.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी