Vinyl BC vs Phantom BC Player Stats and Box Score for Jan. 20 | 2025 Unrivaled Season

One of the two matchups scheduled for the third gameday of Unrivaled's inaugural season is Vinyl BC vs Phantom BC. The Vinyl were looking to get their second win of the season, while the Phantom were trying to get over an embarrassing debut defeat.

After a back-and-forth first half, the Vinyl took over in the second to get the 84-71 win. Dearica Hamby led the way with 22 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Arike Ogunbowale put up 21 points, three rebounds and four assists. Rhyne Howard cooled down with just 14 points.

On the other hand, Sabrina Ionescu had a team-high 16 points with six rebounds and six assists. Natasha Cloud and Brittney Griner each scored 13 points, while Satou Sabally added 12 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Vinyl BC vs Phantom BC Player Stats and Box Score

Vinyl BC

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT Aliyah Boston 11 6 1 0 0 0 2 4-8 0-0 2-2 Rae Burrell 8 0 2 1 1 1 0 3-10 0-3 1-1 Arike Ogunbowale 21 3 4 1 0 0 1 9-17 2-5 1-2 Jordin Canada 8 4 1 1 0 0 1 2-7 0-0 2-2 Dearica Hamby 22 5 4 1 0 1 2 9-11 0-0 2-4 Rhyne Howard 14 8 4 1 0 1 1 4-10 2-5 2-2

Phantom BC

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT Brittney Griner 13 4 1 0 0 1 4 5-8 0-0 2-2 Satou Sabally 12 4 3 0 0 3 3 5-9 2-4 0-1 Sabrina Ionescu 16 6 6 0 0 4 3 7-12 2-4 0-0 Natasha Cloud 13 6 2 0 0 3 2 4-9 1-6 2-2 Katie Lou Samuelson 9 3 1 1 0 2 1 4-8 1-3 0-0 Natisha Hiedeman 8 4 3 1 0 0 3 3-7 2-5 0-0 Marina Mabrey DNP

Vinyl BC vs Phantom BC Game Summary

The starters for Vinyl were Arike Ogunbowale, Dearica Hamby and Rhyne Howard. They were coming off an impressive 79-73 win over Angel Reese and Rose BC. Howard had 33 points and six rebounds in that game.

On the other hand, the Phantom's starters were Sabrina Ionescu, Satou Sabally and Brittney Griner. The team had a forgettable debut for Unrivaled, losing to Laces BC 86-48.

The first quarter started with the Vinyl in control, taking an early 7-2 lead before the Phantom battled back to tie with less than a minute to go and even getting the 20-19 lead at the end of it.

In the second quarter, Ogunbowale and company regained the momentum and ended the half on a 20-10 run. The Vinyl had a 49-38 advantage after the first 14 minutes of the contest.

The Phantom tried to make a comeback in the third quarter, but the Vinyl kept them at bay and cruised the rest of the way. The scoring prowess of Ogunbowale and Dearica Hamby were just too much in the end, earning an 84-71 victory.

What's next for Vinyl BC and Phantom BC?

The Vinyl will be back in action on Friday against Laces BC, while the Phantom has an opportunity to get to the win column versus Mist BC on the same day. Both games will be shown live on TNT, as well as Max via streaming.

