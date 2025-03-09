  • home icon
  Vinyl BC vs. Phantom BC player stats and box score (Mar. 8) | 2025 Unrivaled

Vinyl BC vs. Phantom BC player stats and box score (Mar. 8) | 2025 Unrivaled

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Mar 09, 2025 01:09 GMT
Vinyl v Mist - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty
Vinyl BC faced Phantom BC in Saturday's Unrivaled action in Miami, Florida (Image Source: Getty)

Vinyl BC faced Phantom BC in the second game of Saturday's Unrivaled action at Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida.

Coming into the game, Vinyl sits at No. 4 with a 5-7 record. They are still fighting for a playoff berth with Mist BC, which lost in the first game on Saturday.

On the other hand, Phantom (3-10) entered its final game of the inaugural season of Unrivaled. They were already eliminated from postseason contention.

Dearica Hamby, Rhyne Howard and Jordin Canada started the game for Vinyl, while Phantom started the trio of Satou Sabally, Natasha Cloud and Katie Lou Samuelson.

Vinyl BC vs. Phantom BC player stats and box score

Phantom BC player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Katie Lou Samuelson9300104-81-20-0
Natasha Cloud4220112-30-10-0
Satou Sabally2400121-70-30-0
Marina Mabrey13230004-73-51-1
Brittney Griner10520103-30-02-2
Natisha Hiedeman2330101-60-30-0
Sabrina IonescuDNP--------
Vinyl BC player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT
Rhyne Howard10521013-112-61-1
Dearica Hamby4700102-60-00-1
Jordin Canada2110011-20-10-0
Rae Burrell14301014-112-42-3
Aliyah Boston2300001-10-00-0
Arike Ogunbowale0000000-40-10-0
Vinyl BC vs. Phantom BC game summary

At the end of the first quarter, Phantom BC had an 18-8 lead over Vinyl BC. Phantom went on a 14-0 run to end the period. Rae Burrell scored all eight points of Vinyl.

Phantom had an eight-point lead, 40-32, heading into the break. Marina Mabrey led the charge with 16 points on 5-for-8 shooting off the bench, while Brittney Griner scored 10.

On the other hand, Burrell led Vinyl with 14 points at the break. Rhyne Howard scored 10 points. Vinyl shot just 31.4% in the first half, while Phantom was 44.1%.

This is a live copy.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
