Vinyl BC vs. Phantom BC player stats and box score (Mar. 8) | 2025 Unrivaled

Vinyl BC faced Phantom BC in the second game of Saturday's Unrivaled action at Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida.

Ad

Coming into the game, Vinyl sits at No. 4 with a 5-7 record. They are still fighting for a playoff berth with Mist BC, which lost in the first game on Saturday.

On the other hand, Phantom (3-10) entered its final game of the inaugural season of Unrivaled. They were already eliminated from postseason contention.

Dearica Hamby, Rhyne Howard and Jordin Canada started the game for Vinyl, while Phantom started the trio of Satou Sabally, Natasha Cloud and Katie Lou Samuelson.

Ad

Trending

Vinyl BC vs. Phantom BC player stats and box score

Phantom BC player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Katie Lou Samuelson 9 3 0 0 1 0 4-8 1-2 0-0 Natasha Cloud 4 2 2 0 1 1 2-3 0-1 0-0 Satou Sabally 2 4 0 0 1 2 1-7 0-3 0-0 Marina Mabrey 13 2 3 0 0 0 4-7 3-5 1-1 Brittney Griner 10 5 2 0 1 0 3-3 0-0 2-2 Natisha Hiedeman 2 3 3 0 1 0 1-6 0-3 0-0 Sabrina Ionescu DNP - - - - - - - -

Ad

Vinyl BC player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Rhyne Howard 10 5 2 1 0 1 3-11 2-6 1-1 Dearica Hamby 4 7 0 0 1 0 2-6 0-0 0-1 Jordin Canada 2 1 1 0 0 1 1-2 0-1 0-0 Rae Burrell 14 3 0 1 0 1 4-11 2-4 2-3 Aliyah Boston 2 3 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 Arike Ogunbowale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-4 0-1 0-0

Ad

Vinyl BC vs. Phantom BC game summary

At the end of the first quarter, Phantom BC had an 18-8 lead over Vinyl BC. Phantom went on a 14-0 run to end the period. Rae Burrell scored all eight points of Vinyl.

Phantom had an eight-point lead, 40-32, heading into the break. Marina Mabrey led the charge with 16 points on 5-for-8 shooting off the bench, while Brittney Griner scored 10.

Ad

On the other hand, Burrell led Vinyl with 14 points at the break. Rhyne Howard scored 10 points. Vinyl shot just 31.4% in the first half, while Phantom was 44.1%.

This is a live copy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback