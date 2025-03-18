Vinyl BC vs. Rose BC Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 17) | 2025 Unrivaled

The inaugural season of Unrivaled comes down to one final matchup: Vinyl BC vs Rose BC. On Monday, the fourth seed and the second seed do battle to determine the first-ever Unrivaled Champion.

Ad

Vinyl is bannered by top-five scorers Rhyne Howard and Dearica Hamby, who scored the game-winning layup against league MVP Napheesa Collier to eliminate league-leading Lunar Owls BC on Sunday. Meanwhile, Rose BC will lean on Chelsea Gray, Brittney Sykes, and Azura Stevens while missing the services of defensive player of the year Angel Reese.

At halftime, Vinyl leads Rose 37-32.

Vinyl BC vs Rose BC Player Stats and Box Score

Vinyl

Ad

Trending

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT Rhyne Howard 13 1 1 0 0 1 3 13 5-9 3-5 0-0 Dearica Hamby 8 5 0 2 0 1 0 9 3-5 0-1 1-2 Jordin Canada 6 4 1 0 0 0 0 7 1-6 0-2 2-2 Aliyah Boston 8 4 0 0 1 0 0 6 3-5 0-0 1-1 Rae Burrell 2 2 1 0 1 1 0 7 1-4 0-2 0-0

Ad

Rose

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT Brittney Sykes 14 2 2 1 0 1 2 13 6-13 0-2 1-1 Azura Stevens 13 9 0 0 0 0 3 11 6-10 0-2 1-1 Chelsea Gray 3 0 6 0 0 2 0 15 1-9 1-5 0-0 Naz Hillmon 2 0 0 1 0 0 2 5 1-2 0-0 0-0 Lexie Hull 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 4 0-0 0-0 0-0

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback