Vinyl BC vs. Rose BC Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 17) | 2025 Unrivaled

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Mar 18, 2025 00:14 GMT
The inaugural season of Unrivaled comes down to one final matchup: Vinyl BC vs Rose BC. On Monday, the fourth seed and the second seed do battle to determine the first-ever Unrivaled Champion.

Vinyl is bannered by top-five scorers Rhyne Howard and Dearica Hamby, who scored the game-winning layup against league MVP Napheesa Collier to eliminate league-leading Lunar Owls BC on Sunday. Meanwhile, Rose BC will lean on Chelsea Gray, Brittney Sykes, and Azura Stevens while missing the services of defensive player of the year Angel Reese.

At halftime, Vinyl leads Rose 37-32.

Vinyl BC vs Rose BC Player Stats and Box Score

Vinyl

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT
Rhyne Howard13110013135-93-50-0
Dearica Hamby850201093-50-11-2
Jordin Canada6 4 1000071-60-22-2
Aliyah Boston8 4 0010063-50-01-1
Rae Burrell2 2 1011071-40-20-0
Rose

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT
Brittney Sykes14221012136-130-21-1
Azura Stevens13900003116-100-21-1
Chelsea Gray3 0 60020151-91-50-0
Naz Hillmon2 0 0100251-20-00-0
Lexie Hull0 0 1001040-00-00-0

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
