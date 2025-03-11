Vinyl BC vs Rose BC Player Stats and Box Score for March 10 | Unrivaled 2025

For the third time this season, the Vinyl BC vs Rose BC matchup is happening on Unrivaled. It's the final week of the regular season of the new 3-on-3 league co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. The single-elimination playoffs begin next week with both teams already qualified.

The Vinyl won the first matchup of the season in Week 1, beating the Rose 79-73. Rhyne Howard led the way with 33 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

In their second meeting on Feb. 18, the Rose got one back and defeated the Vinyl 61-55. Chelsea Gray had 26 points, while Angel Reese dropped a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Vinly were looking to bounce back after a surprising loss to Phantom BC 80-74 last Saturday. They entered Monday's contest on a two-game winning streak, but were missing superstar scorer Arike Ogunbowale.

Meanwhile, the Rose were coming off a 66-56 defeat to Lunar Owls BC. They put up a great performance against the best team of the regular season, which gives them some confidence heading into the playoffs.

After a pretty close first five minutes of the game, Rose BC quickly built a nine-point lead and never looked back to earn a dominating 74-46 win. Chelsea Gray was nearly unstoppable, finishing with 33 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Brittney Sykes had 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals, while Angel Reese contributed 10 points and 13 rebounds. The starters almost did it all for the Rose, with Lexie Hull and Azura Stevens combining to score 13 points off the bench.

Meanwhile, Dearica Hamby put up a double-double for the Vinyl, scoring 12 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Aliyah Boston also had 12 points and six rebounds off the bench. Jordin Canada added 10 points, two rebounds and three assists, while Rhyne Howard only scored eight points, missing 18 of her 20 shots.

The Rose are set to face Lacers BC next week in the Unrivaled semifinals, while the Vinyl have their hands full against Lunar Owls BC.

Vinyl BC vs Rose BC Player Stats and Box Score

Vinyl BC

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT Dearica Hamby 12 13 2 0 0 0 0 5-13 0-2 1-1 Jordin Canada 10 2 3 0 0 2 3 4-8 0-1 1-2 Rhyne Howard 8 3 1 0 2 1 2 2-20 0-8 2-2 Aliyah Boston 12 6 0 0 0 1 0 6-10 0-0 0-0 Rae Burrell 4 7 1 0 0 3 1 1-6 0-2 1-3 Arike Ogunbowale DNP

Rose BC

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT Chelsea Gray 33 6 4 1 0 1 2 12-24 8-13 1-1 Brittney Sykes 18 5 5 2 1 1 4 8-17 0-0 1-1 Angel Reese 10 13 0 0 1 0 4 5-13 0-0 0-0 Azurá Stevens 8 6 1 2 1 0 1 3-7 0-2 1-1 Lexie Hull 5 4 1 1 0 0 4 2-6 1-4 0-0 Kahleah Copper DNP Ariel Atkins DNP

Vinyl BC vs Rose BC Game Summary

The game started recently as both teams traded baskets in the first five minutes before Rose BC built a nine-point lead toward the end of the first quarter. The Rose were up 19-12 heading into the second quarter, wherein they continued their onslaught.

The lead grew to as many as 17 points, with the Rose earning a 39-24 advantage at halftime. The Vinyl tried to make a comeback at the start of the third quarter, the Rosebuds were just too much. The Rose pumped their lead to 22 points and were ahead 63-42 heading into the final period.

The target score was set to 74 points, with Chelsea Gray hitting the game-winner. The Unrivaled playoffs is scheduled for March 17 and 18.

