"Warden" Paige Bueckers' poolside reminder to DiJonai Carrington falls flat as Wings suffer blowout: "Got a game tmr. need sleep"

Paige Bueckers became the warden for her teammates DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith when she saw the couple hanging by the pool late at night. The couple went live on Instagram before their game against the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday.

In the live, Carrington is seen entering the swimming pool dressed in her swimwear. Smith was behind the camera as she read out Bueckers' message live.

"Go to yalls room we got a game tmr. NEED SLEEP!" Bueckers said.

She then tells her girlfriend that their "warden" is speaking, and in her response, DiJonai Carrington asks who was behind the message. Smith reveals Bueckers' name to the former Connecticut Sun player, who then makes a sarcastic comment.

"Girl! please don't get me started on her," Carrington said. "Are you back? Are you playing tomorrow? That's all I wanna know."

Next day, the Wings hit the road and reached the PHX Arena to face the Mercury. Bueckers returned to the court after missing four consecutive games due to a concussion she suffered in the 97-92 loss against the Chicago Sky on May 29.

Immediately after returning, Bueckers delivered an individual masterclass and scored a career-high 35 points. However, despite her best efforts, the Wings lost that game with a final score of 93-80. Meanwhile, DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith scored 11 points and four points, respectively.

Paige Bueckers displays focus on improvement after disappointing loss

Wednesday night's game was a disappointing one for Paige Bueckers as her team failed to seize victory despite a stunning performance from her. However, the former Huskies star displayed her determination to get better in the post-game conference.

A reporter asked Bueckers about her feelings after not getting the desired result despite posting a career-high number of points. The No. 1 pick's answer was focused only on her growth.

"Just trying to work to win games," Bueckers said. "I felt a little winded, I am just coming back from a break, and I feel like I could have used my voice more, been more disruptive and crashed the glass more. So as I get my wind under me, I'll be better in those areas." (1:09)

The Wings have had a terrible start to their season despite landing one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2025 draft. They are the 13th-seeded team in the WNBA standings, have managed to secure only one win in the 11 games they have played so far, and are on a six-game losing streak.

Coach Chris Koclanes needs to figure out an alternative plan as his current one is not working, and likewise, the players on the squad need to step up their game.

