‘Was gonna pick that b**ch up and throw it’: Courtney Williams makes feelings clear on WNBA dildo mayhem

On Sunday, Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams shared her thoughts on the WNBA dildo situation. She said what she would have done had it happened when the Lynx played the New York Liberty on Sunday.Williams said:“They lucky they ain’t throw no dildo last night, I was gone pick that b**** up and throw it right at him.&quot;Over the past few weeks, multiple such incidents have occurred at WNBA games. In Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Phoenix and New York, spectators have thrown neon-green sex toys onto the court or into the stands, reportedly as viral stunts or publicity ploys.Notably, a dildo nearly struck Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham during an Aug. 5 game against the LA Sparks. That prompted heightened concern about safety and respect for athletes.In New York, another sex toy narrowly missed hitting a 12-year-old girl during a Liberty vs. Wings game at Barclays Center. Security footage captured the suspect, described as wearing a “Beavis and Butthead” T-shirt. The NYPD is searching for him.The WNBA has condemned the acts, intensified security protocols (including no-bag policies) and warned offenders will face minimum one-year bans and legal consequences, including possible felony charges.The league is coordinating with local and federal law enforcement to pursue arrests, prosecution and enforcement of penalties. This will include the possibility of sex offender requirements depending on charges like indecent exposure in states such as Georgia.Courtney Williams punished anytime she wears a certain sneakersCourtney Williams has fallen foul of league rules this season. She has repeatedly worn Moolah Kicks during WNBA games. It violates league uniform rules, which mandate players to only wear sneaker brands that have a contract with the league; Moolah Kicks doesn’t have one.Courtney Williams #10 of the Minnesota Lynx dribbles up the court against Isabelle Harrison #21 of the New York Liberty - Source: GettyAs a result, she has been fined each time she’s worn Moolah Kicks on the court. She has reportedly received four fines. The situation has drawn strong parallels to Michael Jordan’s early NBA days, when he wore shoes that broke league rules, and Nike famously covered his fines as a form of guerrilla marketing.