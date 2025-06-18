Washington Mystics vs Chicago Sky game player stats and box score for June 17 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup

The Washington Mystics and Chicago Sky squared off in a WNBA Commissioner’s Cup clash at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday. Entering the game, the Mystics held a 4-7 record, while the Sky were looking to steady the ship after a 3-7 start.

Washington rolled out Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen, Shakira Austin, Brittney Sykes and Sug Sutton. On the other side, Chicago’s starting lineup consisted of Rebecca Allen, Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, Kia Nurse and Ariel Atkins.

The Sky came out swinging in the first quarter, dominating the visitors with a strong offensive burst. Angel Reese and Rebecca Allen led the charge with six and seven points, respectively, to power Chicago to a commanding 15-point lead. By the end of the opening quarter, the Sky were firmly in control, leading 26-11.

In the second quarter, the Mystics managed to chip away at the deficit slightly, but the Sky maintained firm control of the game. Brittney Sykes led the charge for Washington with 12 points in the period, providing a much-needed offensive spark. However, Reese responded with six points of her own, helping Chicago hold onto its momentum and carry a 44-32 lead into halftime.

The third quarter belonged to the Mystics, who seized control of the game with a dominant stretch on both ends of the floor. The visitors found their rhythm, methodically chipping away at a 12-point halftime deficit to tie the game at 56-56 heading into the final period. Sykes led the charge, relentlessly attacking the Chicago defense and scoring at will with little resistance.

The Mystics remained composed in the final period. Their late-game execution was outstanding, especially in a challenging road environment, as they outscored Chicago by seven points. Overcoming a 15-point deficit, Washington completed a remarkable comeback to secure a 79-72 victory.

Washington Mystics vs Chicago Sky player stats and box score (June 17)

Washington Mystics

Player MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3 PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB TOV STL BLK PF Plus/Minus Sonia Citron 35:54 13 9 3 4 9 44.4 1 3 33.3 4 5 80 1 8 2 3 0 2 21 Kiki Iriafen 26:55 8 6 1 3 8 37.5 0 0 0 2 4 50 3 3 4 1 0 4 12 Shakira Austin 27:28 9 9 2 4 8 50 0 1 0 1 2 50 2 7 4 2 4 0 23 Brittney Sykes 36:13 32 2 5 13 24 54.2 4 5 80 2 3 66.7 2 0 3 3 0 3 13 Sug Sutton 19:40 7 0 6 2 3 66.7 2 3 66.7 1 2 50 0 0 0 2 0 1 2 Jade Melbourne 24:23 2 4 2 1 7 14.3 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 2 2 1 0 1 -8 Stefanie Dolson 13:18 2 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 2 100 0 0 0 1 0 3 -15 Lucy Olsen 3:50 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -7 Aaliyah Edwards 12:19 6 2 1 2 4 50 0 0 0 2 4 50 2 0 1 1 1 3 -6

Chicago Sky

Player MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3 PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB TOV STL BLK PF Plus/Minus Rebecca Allen F 21:03 7 5 4 2 4 50 1 2 50 2 2 100 0 5 4 2 0 1 5 Angel Reese F 35:13 17 10 5 7 13 53.8 0 1 0 3 4 75 2 8 7 1 1 4 -7 Kamilla Cardoso C 29:10 18 10 1 8 13 61.5 0 0 0 2 5 40 6 4 2 1 1 2 5 Kia Nurse G 14:54 3 0 1 1 4 25 1 2 50 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 -4 Ariel Atkins G 10:03 10 2 7 4 9 44.4 0 1 0 2 2 100 0 2 2 2 4 2 -7 Hailey Van Lith 26:08 5 2 1 2 6 33.3 1 1 100 0 0 0 0 2 5 0 0 1 -2 Rachel Banham 14:42 0 1 1 0 3 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 3 0 4 -4 Elizabeth Williams 13:25 6 0 1 3 4 75 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 -11 Michaela Onyenwere 11:22 6 1 0 3 5 60 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 5 -10

