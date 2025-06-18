  • home icon
  • Washington Mystics vs Chicago Sky game player stats and box score for June 17 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup

Washington Mystics vs Chicago Sky game player stats and box score for June 17 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jun 18, 2025 07:08 GMT
Washington Mystics vs Chicago Sky game player stats and box score for June 17 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup. (Image Credit: Getty)

The Washington Mystics and Chicago Sky squared off in a WNBA Commissioner’s Cup clash at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday. Entering the game, the Mystics held a 4-7 record, while the Sky were looking to steady the ship after a 3-7 start.

Washington rolled out Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen, Shakira Austin, Brittney Sykes and Sug Sutton. On the other side, Chicago’s starting lineup consisted of Rebecca Allen, Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, Kia Nurse and Ariel Atkins.

The Sky came out swinging in the first quarter, dominating the visitors with a strong offensive burst. Angel Reese and Rebecca Allen led the charge with six and seven points, respectively, to power Chicago to a commanding 15-point lead. By the end of the opening quarter, the Sky were firmly in control, leading 26-11.

In the second quarter, the Mystics managed to chip away at the deficit slightly, but the Sky maintained firm control of the game. Brittney Sykes led the charge for Washington with 12 points in the period, providing a much-needed offensive spark. However, Reese responded with six points of her own, helping Chicago hold onto its momentum and carry a 44-32 lead into halftime.

The third quarter belonged to the Mystics, who seized control of the game with a dominant stretch on both ends of the floor. The visitors found their rhythm, methodically chipping away at a 12-point halftime deficit to tie the game at 56-56 heading into the final period. Sykes led the charge, relentlessly attacking the Chicago defense and scoring at will with little resistance.

The Mystics remained composed in the final period. Their late-game execution was outstanding, especially in a challenging road environment, as they outscored Chicago by seven points. Overcoming a 15-point deficit, Washington completed a remarkable comeback to secure a 79-72 victory.

Washington Mystics vs Chicago Sky player stats and box score (June 17)

Washington Mystics

PlayerMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBTOVSTLBLKPFPlus/Minus
Sonia Citron35:5413934944.41333.3458018230221
Kiki Iriafen 26:558613837.5000245033410412
Shakira Austin 27:289924850010125027424023
Brittney Sykes 36:133225132454.245802366.720330313
Sug Sutton 19:407062366.72366.712500002012
Jade Melbourne24:232421714.3020000222101-8
Stefanie Dolson13:1820101001022100000103-15
Lucy Olsen3:50000000000000000000-7
Aaliyah Edwards12:1962124500002450201113-6

Chicago Sky

PlayerMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBTOVSTLBLKPFPlus/Minus
Rebecca Allen F21:0375424501250221000542015
Angel Reese F35:131710571353.80103475287114-7
Kamilla Cardoso C29:101810181361.500025406421125
Kia Nurse G14:5430114251250000000102-4
Ariel Atkins G10:0310274944.401022100022242-7
Hailey Van Lith26:085212633.311100000025001-2
Rachel Banham14:42011030020000100304-4
Elizabeth Williams13:256013475000000000001-11
Michaela Onyenwere11:226103560010000012005-10
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

