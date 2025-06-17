Washington Mystics vs Chicago Sky Prediction and Betting Tips - June 17 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup 

The Washington Mystics will take on the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena in one of six WNBA games slated for Tuesday. This will be the fifth Commissioner’s Cup game for both teams. Chicago and Washington have put up similar performances in the in-season tournament, losing three out of four games.

Furthermore, they aren’t far from each other in terms of the regular season as well. The Sky (3-7) is No. 11 in the standings, trailing the Mystics (4-7) at No. 9 by half a game.

Washington Mystics vs Chicago Sky Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Sky-Mystics game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Fans can watch the game live on The U and MNMT. It can also be streamed with WNBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Mystics (-222) vs Sky (+176)

Odds: Mystics (-4.5) vs. Sky (+4.5)

Total (O/U): Mystics -110 (o155.5) vs. Sky -110 (u155.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Washington Mystics vs Chicago Sky Preview

This upcoming game will be the first Mystics-Sky matchup of the 2025 WNBA season. Coming into this game, the Sky is fresh off a win against the Connecticut Sun on Saturday. They won 78-66, following a triple-double from Angel Reese, who finished with 11 points, 11 assists and 13 rebounds.

However, the team has had a rough start and is 1-3 over its last four games, losing to the Indiana Fever, New York Liberty and Atlanta Dream.

Interestingly enough, the Mystics also picked up their latest win over the Sun and have lost to the Fever, the Liberty and the Dream over their last four games. With both teams on such similar runs, Tuesday’s game could go either way.

Washington Mystics vs Chicago Sky Predicted Starting Lineup

Sky

PG: Kia Nurse | SG: Ariel Atkins | SF: Rebecca Allen | PF: Angel Reese | C: Kamilla Cardoso

Mystics

PG: Sug Sutton | SG: Sonia Citron | SF: Brittney Sykes | PF: Kiki Iriafen | C: Stefanie Dolson

Washington Mystics vs Chicago Sky Betting Tips

Angel Reese’s rebounds total for the game against the Mystics is set to 11.5. This is only slightly below her season average of 11.9 rebounds per game. The Sky star is in good form and is likely to surpass the mark. Bet on the over.

Mystics rookie Sonia Citron’s points total for Tuesday’s game sits at 12.5, a touch below her season average of 13.4 points. She has been one of Washington’s more consistent players and will likely surpass the mark.

Washington Mystics vs Chicago Sky Prediction

On paper, there isn’t much separating the Mystics from the Sky, but Washington is still favored to win Tuesday’s game on the road. However, Chicago looked dangerous in their last outing against the Connecticut Sun (78-66) and could upset Washington at Wintrust Arena. This is expected to be a low-scoring game with the points total staying below 155.5.

Our prediction: The Sky to win

