  • Washington Mystics vs Connecticut Sun Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 18 | 2025 WNBA season

By Amlan Sanyal
Modified May 18, 2025 18:11 GMT
On Sunday, the Connecticut Sun tipped off their 2025 regular season with a home game against the Washington Mystics led by Brittney Sykes.

The Washington Mystics had already played their season opener on Friday in a 94-90 victory over the Atlanta Dream.

They got off to a slow start against the Sun, who leveraged a lively crowd at the Mohegan Sun Arena to jump out to a substantial lead (23-13) by the end of the first quarter.

Despite nail only one three before the half, the Mystics erased the lead to make the score (33-33) with 3 minutes left before the half.

The game stayed close before the half as veteran Tina Charles came into her own, leading the Sun to a five-point lead at half-time

Washington Mystics vs Connecticut Sun Game Player Stats and Box Score

Quarter-by-quarter scoring

Team

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

Washington Mystics

12

Connecticut Sun

23

Washington Mystics

MINFG3PTFTOREBDREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPF+/-PTS
Kiki Iriafen#44134-60-02-203300111-410
Stefanie Dolson#31130-10-10-000000002-40
Brittney Sykes#20185-70-16-802231031-716
Sug Sutton#1141-30-10-001110000-92
Sonia Citron#22111-30-20-10001101302
benchMINFG3PTFTOREBDREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPF+/-PTS
Emily Engstler#2170-10-00-003311011-10
Shakira Austin#072-50-00-012300003-14
Lucy Olsen#3370-10-00-001100011-70
Jade Melbourne#5112-31-12-20002000387
Aaliyah Edwards#24Has not entered game
Sika Kone#3Has not entered game
Georgia Amoore#8Has not entered game
15-301-610-131121383171541
50.00%16.70%76.90%
Connecticut Sun

startersMINFG3PTFTOREBDREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPF#ERROR!PTS
Olivia Nelson-Ododa#10113-60-04-4235000021410
Tina Charles#31134-80-02-4347221001110
Lindsay Allen#1560-20-00-00003000050
Marina Mabrey#3172-60-20-003330112134
Jacy Sheldon#4163-40-11-10110000297
benchMINFG3PTFTOREBDREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPF#ERROR!PTS
Haley Peters#7121-50-11-222410032-63
Robyn Parks#2140-10-10-000000001-40
Kariata Diaby#2340-00-00-000001012-100
Bria Hartley#14133-42-23-321321022-611
Aneesah Morrow#24Has not entered game
Rayah Marshall#13Has not entered game
Saniya Rivers#22Has not entered game
team16-362-711-1491423114271345
44.40%28.60%78.60%

Amlan Sanyal

Amlan Sanyal is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with more than two years of experience. Amlan has a soft spot for the lovable loser, and years of supporting Leeds Utd, the Seattle Mariners and San Antonio Spurs have made him realize that there's more to sport than just championships.

Amlan started falling for basketball after watching the San Antonio Spurs in 2012 and 2013. He watched as a collective of veteran legends, underrated misfits and a young defensive stud extended the Spurs' era of dominance with a team-oriented style, reminiscent of the aesthetic brilliance of 2011 FC Barcelona.

Amlan has supported the Spurs ever since, even after enduring the heartbreaks of Ray Allen's corner three and several years in the wilderness post-Kawhi Leonard. He hopes Victor Wembanyama will become the face of the league as Pop rides off into the sunset.

When not working, Amlan is a keen quizzer and a podcast buff and can usually be found reading books, watching movies or listening to history podcasts.

