Washington Mystics vs Connecticut Sun Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 18 | 2025 WNBA season

On Sunday, the Connecticut Sun tipped off their 2025 regular season with a home game against the Washington Mystics led by Brittney Sykes.

The Washington Mystics had already played their season opener on Friday in a 94-90 victory over the Atlanta Dream.

They got off to a slow start against the Sun, who leveraged a lively crowd at the Mohegan Sun Arena to jump out to a substantial lead (23-13) by the end of the first quarter.

Despite nail only one three before the half, the Mystics erased the lead to make the score (33-33) with 3 minutes left before the half.

The game stayed close before the half as veteran Tina Charles came into her own, leading the Sun to a five-point lead at half-time

Washington Mystics vs Connecticut Sun Game Player Stats and Box Score

Quarter-by-quarter scoring

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Washington Mystics 12 Connecticut Sun 23

Washington Mystics

MIN FG 3PT FT OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF +/- PTS Kiki Iriafen #44 13 4-6 0-0 2-2 0 3 3 0 0 1 1 1 -4 10 Stefanie Dolson #31 13 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 -4 0 Brittney Sykes #20 18 5-7 0-1 6-8 0 2 2 3 1 0 3 1 -7 16 Sug Sutton #1 14 1-3 0-1 0-0 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 -9 2 Sonia Citron #22 11 1-3 0-2 0-1 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 3 0 2 bench MIN FG 3PT FT OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF +/- PTS Emily Engstler #21 7 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 3 3 1 1 0 1 1 -1 0 Shakira Austin #0 7 2-5 0-0 0-0 1 2 3 0 0 0 0 3 -1 4 Lucy Olsen #33 7 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 -7 0 Jade Melbourne #5 11 2-3 1-1 2-2 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 3 8 7 Aaliyah Edwards #24 Has not entered game Sika Kone #3 Has not entered game Georgia Amoore #8 Has not entered game 15-30 1-6 10-13 1 12 13 8 3 1 7 15 41 50.00% 16.70% 76.90%

Connecticut Sun

starters MIN FG 3PT FT OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF #ERROR! PTS Olivia Nelson-Ododa #10 11 3-6 0-0 4-4 2 3 5 0 0 0 0 2 14 10 Tina Charles #31 13 4-8 0-0 2-4 3 4 7 2 2 1 0 0 11 10 Lindsay Allen #15 6 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 5 0 Marina Mabrey #3 17 2-6 0-2 0-0 0 3 3 3 0 1 1 2 13 4 Jacy Sheldon #4 16 3-4 0-1 1-1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 7 bench MIN FG 3PT FT OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF #ERROR! PTS Haley Peters #7 12 1-5 0-1 1-2 2 2 4 1 0 0 3 2 -6 3 Robyn Parks #21 4 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 -4 0 Kariata Diaby #23 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 2 -10 0 Bria Hartley #14 13 3-4 2-2 3-3 2 1 3 2 1 0 2 2 -6 11 Aneesah Morrow #24 Has not entered game Rayah Marshall #13 Has not entered game Saniya Rivers #22 Has not entered game team 16-36 2-7 11-14 9 14 23 11 4 2 7 13 45 44.40% 28.60% 78.60%

