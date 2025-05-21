Washington Mystics vs Golden State Valkyries predicted starting lineups and depth charts for May 21 | WNBA 2025 Season

The Washington Mystics will continue their four-game road trip with a stop at the Bay Area on Wednesday. Brittney Sykes and co. are set to face the Golden State Valkyries at the Chase Center with hopes to extend their winning streak.

Ad

Despite missing Aaliyah Edwards, the Mystics have opened the 2025 season in impressive form. Sydney Johnson’s girls secured a 94-90 win over the Atlanta Dream in the season opener, followed by a 90-85 victory against the Connecticut Sun on the second night of a back-to-back.

The one-two punch of Sykes (27 points and 7 assists) and Kiki Iriafen (17 points and 14 rebounds) had a crucial performance during the May 17th win over the Sun. The dynamic duo also received notable contributions from Sona Citron and Jade Melbourne, both of whom combined for 30 points.

Ad

Trending

The Valkyries, on the other hand, haven’t had their dream start to their franchise’s debut season. On May 16th, the San Francisco side suffered an 84-67 loss against the LA Sparks. Tiffany Hayes’ 19-point, 9-rebound near double-double outing was among the very few positive takeaways for Natalie Nakase’s team.

Ad

While the Valkyries will be expected to come out all guns blazing, aiming to redeem themselves, the Mystics are the heavy favorites to emerge victorious.

Washington Mystics vs Golden State Valkyries Injury Reports for May 21

Washington Mystics injury report

The Washington Mystics are set to play Wednesday’s clash without the key players. Aaliyah Edwards and Georgia Amoore are officially ruled out due to back and ACL injuries, respectively.

Ad

Golden State Valkyries injury report

The Golden State Valkyries have two additions to their injury report. While Stephanie Talbot is listed as “day-to-day” due to a quadriceps injury, Cecilia Zandalasini has been ruled out due to a foot injury.

Washington Mystics vs Golden State Valkyries Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 21

Washington Mystics Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Ad

The Washington Mystics are expected to start with Sug Sotton, Brittney Sykes, Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen and Stefanie Dolson.

Starters 2nd Unit Sug Sotton Lucy Olsen Brittney Sykes Jade Melbourne Sonia Citron Emily Engstler Kiki Iriafen Sika Kone Stefanie Dolson Shakira Austin

Ad

Golden State Valkyries Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The Golden State Valkyries’ projected starting lineup includes Veronica Burton, Tiffany Hayes, Kayla Thornton, Monique Billings and Temi Fagbenle.

Starters 2nd Unit 3rd Unit Veronica Burton Julie Vanloo Tiffany Hayes Kate Martin Kayla Thornton Carla Leite Juste Jocyte Monique Billings Janelle Salaun Temi Fagbenle Kyara Linskens

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More