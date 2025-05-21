Washington Mystics vs Golden State Valkyries predicted starting lineups and depth charts for May 21 | WNBA 2025 Season

The Washington Mystics will continue their four-game road trip with a stop at the Bay Area on Wednesday. Brittney Sykes and co. are set to face the Golden State Valkyries at the Chase Center with hopes to extend their winning streak.
Despite missing Aaliyah Edwards, the Mystics have opened the 2025 season in impressive form. Sydney Johnson’s girls secured a 94-90 win over the Atlanta Dream in the season opener, followed by a 90-85 victory against the Connecticut Sun on the second night of a back-to-back.
The one-two punch of Sykes (27 points and 7 assists) and Kiki Iriafen (17 points and 14 rebounds) had a crucial performance during the May 17th win over the Sun. The dynamic duo also received notable contributions from Sona Citron and Jade Melbourne, both of whom combined for 30 points.
The Valkyries, on the other hand, haven’t had their dream start to their franchise’s debut season. On May 16th, the San Francisco side suffered an 84-67 loss against the LA Sparks. Tiffany Hayes’ 19-point, 9-rebound near double-double outing was among the very few positive takeaways for Natalie Nakase’s team.
While the Valkyries will be expected to come out all guns blazing, aiming to redeem themselves, the Mystics are the heavy favorites to emerge victorious.
Washington Mystics vs Golden State Valkyries Injury Reports for May 21
Washington Mystics injury report
The Washington Mystics are set to play Wednesday’s clash without the key players. Aaliyah Edwards and Georgia Amoore are officially ruled out due to back and ACL injuries, respectively.
Golden State Valkyries injury report
The Golden State Valkyries have two additions to their injury report. While Stephanie Talbot is listed as “day-to-day” due to a quadriceps injury, Cecilia Zandalasini has been ruled out due to a foot injury.
Washington Mystics vs Golden State Valkyries Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 21
Washington Mystics Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart
The Washington Mystics are expected to start with Sug Sotton, Brittney Sykes, Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen and Stefanie Dolson.
Golden State Valkyries Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart
The Golden State Valkyries’ projected starting lineup includes Veronica Burton, Tiffany Hayes, Kayla Thornton, Monique Billings and Temi Fagbenle.