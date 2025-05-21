  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Washington Mystics vs Golden State Valkyries predicted starting lineups and depth charts for May 21 | WNBA 2025 Season

Washington Mystics vs Golden State Valkyries predicted starting lineups and depth charts for May 21 | WNBA 2025 Season

By Advait Jajodia
Modified May 21, 2025 11:42 GMT
Tiffany Hayes, Lucy Olsen, and Kiki Iriafen. Credits: Instagram (@valkyries, @washmystics)
Tiffany Hayes, Lucy Olsen, and Kiki Iriafen. Credits: Instagram (@valkyries, @washmystics)

The Washington Mystics will continue their four-game road trip with a stop at the Bay Area on Wednesday. Brittney Sykes and co. are set to face the Golden State Valkyries at the Chase Center with hopes to extend their winning streak.

Ad

Despite missing Aaliyah Edwards, the Mystics have opened the 2025 season in impressive form. Sydney Johnson’s girls secured a 94-90 win over the Atlanta Dream in the season opener, followed by a 90-85 victory against the Connecticut Sun on the second night of a back-to-back.

The one-two punch of Sykes (27 points and 7 assists) and Kiki Iriafen (17 points and 14 rebounds) had a crucial performance during the May 17th win over the Sun. The dynamic duo also received notable contributions from Sona Citron and Jade Melbourne, both of whom combined for 30 points.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Valkyries, on the other hand, haven’t had their dream start to their franchise’s debut season. On May 16th, the San Francisco side suffered an 84-67 loss against the LA Sparks. Tiffany Hayes’ 19-point, 9-rebound near double-double outing was among the very few positive takeaways for Natalie Nakase’s team.

youtube-cover
Ad

While the Valkyries will be expected to come out all guns blazing, aiming to redeem themselves, the Mystics are the heavy favorites to emerge victorious.

Washington Mystics vs Golden State Valkyries Injury Reports for May 21

Washington Mystics injury report

The Washington Mystics are set to play Wednesday’s clash without the key players. Aaliyah Edwards and Georgia Amoore are officially ruled out due to back and ACL injuries, respectively.

Ad

Golden State Valkyries injury report

The Golden State Valkyries have two additions to their injury report. While Stephanie Talbot is listed as “day-to-day” due to a quadriceps injury, Cecilia Zandalasini has been ruled out due to a foot injury.

Washington Mystics vs Golden State Valkyries Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 21

Washington Mystics Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Ad

The Washington Mystics are expected to start with Sug Sotton, Brittney Sykes, Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen and Stefanie Dolson.

Starters2nd Unit
Sug SottonLucy Olsen
Brittney SykesJade Melbourne
Sonia

Citron

Emily Engstler
Kiki

Iriafen

Sika Kone
Stefanie

Dolson

Shakira Austin
Ad

Golden State Valkyries Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The Golden State Valkyries’ projected starting lineup includes Veronica Burton, Tiffany Hayes, Kayla Thornton, Monique Billings and Temi Fagbenle.

Starters2nd Unit3rd Unit
Veronica BurtonJulie Vanloo
Tiffany HayesKate Martin
Kayla Thornton Carla Leite Juste Jocyte
Monique Billings Janelle Salaun
Temi Fagbenle Kyara Linskens
About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Nadim El Kak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications