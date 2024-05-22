Washington Mystics vs LA Sparks Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 21 | 2024 WNBA Season

The 0-3 Washington Mystics are in Los Angeles, hoping to get their first win of the WNBA season against the also winless LA Sparks. Washington has been very competitive but has just not been able to get over the hump in its previous three games. The Mystics took on three likely playoff-bound teams and pushed them to the very end before succumbing to three straight defeats.

The Sparks are roughly in the same boat as their visitors. They have played well but just couldn’t do enough to bag their first win of the season.

Washington Mystics vs LA Sparks game player stats and box scores

Washington Mystics game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- S. Dolson 6 3 2 2 0 4 2-4 2-4 0-0 +8 S. Austin 12 8 1 0 0 2 5-14 0-0 2-4 -6 J. Vanloo 12 3 9 1 0 4 4-8 4-8 0-0 +10 K. Samuelson 9 2 1 1 0 0 4-10 1-4 0-0 +7 A. Atkins 9 2 4 6 1 7 3-13 1-7 2-2 -9 M. Hines-Allen 2 3 1 0 0 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 -4 A. Edwards 10 3 1 3 2 1 5-7 0-1 0-3 -2 S. Walker-Kimbrough 6 0 0 0 0 0 2-4 0-1 2-2 -10 D. Richards 2 4 2 0 0 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 -4 E. Engstler - - - - - - - - - - J. Melbourne - - - - - - - - - -

LA Sparks game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- D. Hamby 2 12 2 0 0 C. Brink 0 1 2 2 2 L. Clarendon 7 1 1 1 0 L. Brown 15 1 2 0 0 K. Nurse 1 0 0 0 0 S. Talbot 0 0 1 0 0 R. Jackson 7 0 0 0 0 L. Yueru 0 0 0 0 0 A. McDonald 0 0 1 0 0 Z. Cooke 0 0 1 0 R. Burrell - - - - - - - - - -

Washington Mystics vs LA Sparks Game Summary

The first quarter of Tuesday's game between the Washington Mystics and the LA Sparks was tight throughout. Both teams had the lead at one point before Los Angeles took a 24-23 advantage after the first 10 minutes ended.

Any offensive flow that the Mystics and the Sparks had in the opening quarter went out in the second period. Unforced turnovers and missed open shots characterized the duel in the said frame. Washington came out of the ugly stretch with a 13-8 advantage and took a 36-32 lead heading into the halftime break.

After a two-point first half, Dearica Hamby answered the bell in the third quarter. She had 11 points to respond to the LA Sparks, an embarrassing display before the half ended. Rookie Cameron Brink also came alive on both ends of the court to help the Sparks tie the game at 55-55 against the Washington Mystics.

The game was close throughout the fourth quarter with several players from both sides stepping up. Aaliyah Edwards' layup cut the Sparks' lead to 65-60. Edwards continued her personal run with two more baskets before Hamby responded with a 12-footer.

Shakira Austin's banker pushed the Washington Mystics again closer 67-66 with 1:24 remaining. Washington's Ariel Atkins was called for a personal take foul that allowed Lexie Brown to make two free throws to extend the LA Sparks' lead to 69-66.

Atkins made up for her error by connecting on a layup to make it a one-point game again. Kia Nurse was intentionally fouled but muffed one of two free throws with 7.1 seconds remaining to keep the Mystics' hope for a win alive.

Cameron Brink, however, stood tall on defense and denied Shakira Austin twice to preserve the Sparks 70-68 lead. Los Angeles walked away with its first win of the season and handed Washington its fourth consecutive loss.

Julie Vanloo, Ariel Atkins, Lexie Brown and Kia Nurse 3-pointers tonight

Julie Vanloo hit half of the Mystics' eight 3-pointers on Tuesday against the Sparks. Atkins didn't have her touch from deep and made just one of seven tries from behind the arc.

Lexie Brown and Kia Nurse combined to hit 6-for-13 shots from rainbow distance versus the Mystics.

