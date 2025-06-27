  • home icon
Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces Game Player Stats and Box Score (June 26) | 2025 WNBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jun 27, 2025 03:00 GMT
WNBA: Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces
Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces Game Player Stats and Box Score (June 26) | 2025 WNBA season. [photo: Imagn]

The Washington Mystics and the Las Vegas Aces squared off on Thursday. Washington, coming off an upset 68-64 win against the Minnesota Lynx two nights ago, looked to sustain its sizzling form. A victory by the Wizards would extend their winning streak to three and draw first blood in the season series against the Aces.

The visiting Mystics grabbed the lead early and fended off the home team to take a 29-25 advantage after 10 minutes. Rookie Lucy Olsen scored five straight points late to help her team stay ahead of the hosts.

The Mystics threatened to pull away midway through the second quarter before the Aces responded to close the gap. From a defensive slugfest, both teams found their rhythm late for an exciting finish to the period. Washington rookies Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron delivered clutch baskets to offset key shots by Aces superstars Chelsea Gray and A'ja Wilson.

Behind their rookies, the Mystics increased their lead to 53-44 at halftime.

Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

Washington Mystics player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Shakira Austin841
Kiki Iriafen641
Sug Sutton705
Sonia Citron1210
Jade Melbourne200
Aaliyah Edwards411
Sika Kone400
Stefanie Dolson221
Lucy Olsen821
Emily Engstler- - --------
Brittney Sykes- - --------
Georgia Amoore- - --------

Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kiah Stokes211
A'ja Wilson1451
Chelsea Gray616
Jewell Loyd410
Jackie Young1332
Kierstan Bell000
Dana Evans302
Aaliyah Nye230
Joyner Holmes----------
Megan Gustafson- - --------
Elizabeth Kitley- - --------
Tiffany Mitchell- - --------

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
