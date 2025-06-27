Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces Game Player Stats and Box Score (June 26) | 2025 WNBA season

The Washington Mystics and the Las Vegas Aces squared off on Thursday. Washington, coming off an upset 68-64 win against the Minnesota Lynx two nights ago, looked to sustain its sizzling form. A victory by the Wizards would extend their winning streak to three and draw first blood in the season series against the Aces.

The visiting Mystics grabbed the lead early and fended off the home team to take a 29-25 advantage after 10 minutes. Rookie Lucy Olsen scored five straight points late to help her team stay ahead of the hosts.

The Mystics threatened to pull away midway through the second quarter before the Aces responded to close the gap. From a defensive slugfest, both teams found their rhythm late for an exciting finish to the period. Washington rookies Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron delivered clutch baskets to offset key shots by Aces superstars Chelsea Gray and A'ja Wilson.

Behind their rookies, the Mystics increased their lead to 53-44 at halftime.

Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

Washington Mystics player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Shakira Austin 8 4 1 Kiki Iriafen 6 4 1 Sug Sutton 7 0 5 Sonia Citron 12 1 0 Jade Melbourne 2 0 0 Aaliyah Edwards 4 1 1 Sika Kone 4 0 0 Stefanie Dolson 2 2 1 Lucy Olsen 8 2 1 Emily Engstler - - - - - - - - - - Brittney Sykes - - - - - - - - - - Georgia Amoore - - - - - - - - - -

Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kiah Stokes 2 1 1 A'ja Wilson 14 5 1 Chelsea Gray 6 1 6 Jewell Loyd 4 1 0 Jackie Young 13 3 2 Kierstan Bell 0 0 0 Dana Evans 3 0 2 Aaliyah Nye 2 3 0 Joyner Holmes - - - - - - - - - - Megan Gustafson - - - - - - - - - - Elizabeth Kitley - - - - - - - - - - Tiffany Mitchell - - - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

