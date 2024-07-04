Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces: Prediction and Odds | 2024 WNBA Season (July 4)

The Washington Mystics will take on the Las Vegas Aces for the second in a week on Thursday. Washington surprisingly pushed the two-time defending WNBA champs on Saturday before falling to an 88-77 defeat. The Mystics are hoping they can get over the hump in the rematch in Sin City.

The Aces have found their groove starting mid-June and are looking unstoppable again. Following a three-game losing slump, they have bounced back with a 6-1 record. Chelsea Gray’s return has given Becky Hammon’s team the boost it badly needed.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces: Game preview, starting lineups and prediction

The Michelob ULTRA Arena will host the rematch between the Washington Mystics and Las Vegas Aces. Silver Sports & Entertainment Network and Monumental Sports Network will air the game locally. Basketball fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Mystics (+1100) vs. Aces (-2200)

Spread: Mystics (+15.5) vs. Aces (-15.5)

Total (O/U): Mystics (o170.5 -110) vs. Aces (u170.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces: Game Preview

After an embarrassing 0-12 start to start the season, the Mystics have gone 4-3 with improved play on both ends of the court. They’ve been giving up solid performances but injuries have caused them big time. The visitors will be without Karlie Samuelson, Brittney Sykes and Shakira Austin.

The three weren’t also available in the first meeting against the Aces, giving the Mystics hope of pulling off an upset. They will have a daunting task tomorrow, though, against the defending champs who will play in front of their home fans.

Expand Tweet

The Aces are looking like the team that steamrolled through the opposition last year. A’ja Wilson is the leading MVP candidate while Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum continue to impress. They will be even scarier once Chelsea Gray gets her groove back.

Las Vegas is a huge favorite but can’t be complacent against the hard-fighting team from Washington.

Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

F - Myisha Hines-Allen, C - Stefanie Dolson, G - Julie Vanloo, G - Ariel Atkins and G - Didi Richards will start for the Washington Mystics.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, who has been Washington’s go-to reserve, will likely continue playing that role on Thursday.

C - Kiah Stokes, F - A’ja Wilson, G - Chelsea Gray, G - Kelsey Plum and G - Jackie Young will open the game for the Las Vegas Aces.

Alysha Clark likely gets to be the first off the bench. She played well when Gray was out so Hammon’s been utilizing her to lead the bench mob.

Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces: Prediction

The Aces are overwhelming favorites despite failing to blow out the Mystics in their first encounter. It might be different this time as the Aces are on their home floor. A’ja Wilson and Co. are likely rolling to another victory and do it against the Mystics +15.0 spread.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback