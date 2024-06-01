Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty Players Stats and Box Scores for May 31 | 2024 WNBA Season 

The Washington Mystics were in Brooklyn looking to win their first game of the 2024 WNBA season versus the New York Liberty. Although the Mystics went into the game with a 0-7 mark, they knew they could compete against the Liberty. Washington lost 85-80 in the season opener to the same opponents.

The rematch on Friday followed almost the same script as the first encounter between the two teams. Washington trailed big early on before rallying to give the Liberty a scare. In the end, New York's poised execution down the stretch allowed them to stay unbeaten versus their opponents with a 90-79 win.

Washington Mystics game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- S. Dolson 2 3 1 0 0 1 1-3 0-2 0-0 -13 S. Austin 12 6 0 1 1 2 4-10 0-0 4-6 -6 J. Vanloo 8 0 7 0 0 2 3-9 2-5 0-0 -5 K. Samuelson 5 2 2 0 0 0 2-5 1-2 0-0 -16 A. Atkins 15 7 3 1 0 2 5-9 3-6 2-3 +3 M. Hines-Allen 11 7 3 0 0 3 4-7 1-1 2-2 -2 A. Edwards 7 4 0 1 0 0 2-6 0-0 3-4 -2 S. Walker-Kimbrough 6 0 1 3 0 1 1-2 0-1 4-4 +4 D. Richards 2 0 1 1 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 -12 J. Melbourne 11 1 4 0 0 3 5-8 0-1 1-3 -6 E. Engstler DNP - - - - - - - - -

New York Liberty game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- K. Thornton 20 3 4 5 0 0 7-14 4-11 2-2 +10 B. Laney-Hamilton 8 2 2 1 0 2 3-7 0-1 2-2 +14 B. Stewart 18 15 5 2 0 3 4-13 0-4 10-12 +13 J. Jones 16 10 3 1 0 3 6-11 3-6 1-5 +1 S. Ionescu 24 1 3 0 0 5 7-12 4-8 6-6 +14 K. Burke 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 0 N. Sabally 0 2 0 0 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 +8 L. Fiebich 0 0 1 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 +1 M. Davis 1 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 1-2 -1 I. Dojkic 3 1 0 0 0 1 1-3 0-1 1-2 -5 C. Vandersloot DNP - - - - - - - - -

Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty game summary

The New York Liberty came out smoking hot to start the game against the Washington Mystics. After just 10 minutes, they built a 32-17 lead behind Breanna Stewart, Kayla Thornton and Sabrina Ionescu. New York's execution on both ends of the floor had Washington reeling early.

The Mystics, who were embarrassed in the first quarter, returned the favor in the second period. They limited the Liberty to 17 points but their offense could have done better. If not for some unforced errors, they might have tied the game or grabbed the lead. Washington was back in the game, trailing 49-45 before the halftime break.

The third quarter was a series of mini-runs between the Washington Mystics and the New York Liberty. Neither team could pull away which was what happened in the first two quarters. New York had a good start but the visitors closed out the quarter strong to keep up. The Liberty were just ahead 70-67 with a full quarter left to play.

The Mystics went toe-to-toe against the Liberty in the fourth quarter and even grabbed the lead 75-74 after Aaliyah Edwards' layup with 4:59 remaining. New York, however, responded with a 7-0 blast to make it 81-75. It was the decisive sequence that gave the hosts the momentum.

Once the Liberty took the lead, they managed to trade baskets with the Mystics to pull out a 90-79 victory. For the second time this season, Washington pushed its star-studded opponents before eventually wilting.

Julie Vanloo, Ariel Atkins, Sabrina Ionescu and Kayla Thornton's 3-pointers tonight

Julie Vanloo went 2-for-5 from deep while Ariel Atkins had a 3-for-6 line from deep tonight versus the Liberty.

Meanwhile, Kayla Thornton and Sabrina Ionescu were at the forefront of New York's assault from behind the arc against Washington. The former ended up with a 4-for-11 clip, while Ionescu finished 4-for-8.