  Washington Mystics vs NY Liberty Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 28 | 2025 WNBA Season

Washington Mystics vs NY Liberty Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 28 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Aug 28, 2025 23:53 GMT
WNBA: New York Liberty at Washington Mystics - Source: Imagn
WNBA: New York Liberty at Washington Mystics - Source: Imagn

The New York Liberty battled the Washington Mystics on Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Coming into the game, the Liberty are No. 5 with a 23-15 record. They aim for a second straight win. Meanwhile, the Mystics (16-22) are sitting at No. 10 and are 3.5 games out of the eighth and final playoff spot. They look to snap a four-game losing skid.

Thursday's game is the third meeting between New York and Washington this season. The Liberty won 85-53 on May 30 and 86-78 on June 5. They will face each other for the fourth and final time on Sept. 9.

Washington Mystics vs. NY Liberty player stats and box score

New York Liberty player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kennedy Burke51310001-50-23-42
Emma Meesseman72001003-51-10-03
Breanna Stewart15110000-30-21-23
Leonie Fiebich42100001-30-12-23
Marine Johannès90300102-32-33-38
Rebekah Gardner21000001-10-00-02
Stephanie Talbot62210102-31-21-14
Isabelle Harrison92001004-61-10-05
Sabrina IonescuDNP----------
Jonquel JonesDNP----------
Natasha CloudDNP----------
Nyara SaballyDNP----------
Washington Mystics player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Sonia Citron152100126-93-50-0-2
Kiki Iriafen63000003-30-00-0-8
Shakira Austin03100110-70-10-0-2
Sug Sutton22110301-10-00-0-6
Alysha Clark23220001-20-10-0-6
Jade Melbourne20000001-20-10-0-2
Emily Engstler31320001-40-21-2-4
Stefanie Dolson01011000-10-10-02
Lucy Olsen71110003-51-30-0-2
Georgia AmooreDNP----------
Madison ScottDNP----------
Jacy SheldonDNP----------
Washington Mystics vs. NY Liberty game summary

The Washington Mystics had a 20-18 lead over the New York Liberty at the end of the opening quarter. Sonia Citron scored seven points for Washington, while Marine Johannès had six points for New York.

The Liberty outscored the Mystics 25-17 in the second quarter to take a 43-37 lead at halftime. Johannès had nine points and three assists on 2-for-3 shooting from beyond the arc in the first half. Isabelle Harrison added nine points off the bench, while Emma Meesseman chipped in seven points.

Citron led the Mystics in the first half with 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting, including 3-for-5 from 3-point range. Lucy Olsen had seven points off the bench, while Kiki Iriafen added six points.

Both teams return to action on Saturday. New York will battle the Phoenix Mercury, while Washington will face the Golden State Valkyries.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

