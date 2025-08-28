Washington Mystics vs NY Liberty Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug 28 | 2025 WNBA Season
The New York Liberty battled the Washington Mystics on Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Coming into the game, the Liberty are No. 5 with a 23-15 record. They aim for a second straight win. Meanwhile, the Mystics (16-22) are sitting at No. 10 and are 3.5 games out of the eighth and final playoff spot. They look to snap a four-game losing skid.
Thursday's game is the third meeting between New York and Washington this season. The Liberty won 85-53 on May 30 and 86-78 on June 5. They will face each other for the fourth and final time on Sept. 9.
Washington Mystics vs. NY Liberty player stats and box score
New York Liberty player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Kennedy Burke
5
1
3
1
0
0
0
1-5
0-2
3-4
2
Emma Meesseman
7
2
0
0
1
0
0
3-5
1-1
0-0
3
Breanna Stewart
1
5
1
1
0
0
0
0-3
0-2
1-2
3
Leonie Fiebich
4
2
1
0
0
0
0
1-3
0-1
2-2
3
Marine Johannès
9
0
3
0
0
1
0
2-3
2-3
3-3
8
Rebekah Gardner
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
1-1
0-0
0-0
2
Stephanie Talbot
6
2
2
1
0
1
0
2-3
1-2
1-1
4
Isabelle Harrison
9
2
0
0
1
0
0
4-6
1-1
0-0
5
Sabrina Ionescu
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jonquel Jones
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Natasha Cloud
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nyara Sabally
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Washington Mystics player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Sonia Citron
15
2
1
0
0
1
2
6-9
3-5
0-0
-2
Kiki Iriafen
6
3
0
0
0
0
0
3-3
0-0
0-0
-8
Shakira Austin
0
3
1
0
0
1
1
0-7
0-1
0-0
-2
Sug Sutton
2
2
1
1
0
3
0
1-1
0-0
0-0
-6
Alysha Clark
2
3
2
2
0
0
0
1-2
0-1
0-0
-6
Jade Melbourne
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
1-2
0-1
0-0
-2
Emily Engstler
3
1
3
2
0
0
0
1-4
0-2
1-2
-4
Stefanie Dolson
0
1
0
1
1
0
0
0-1
0-1
0-0
2
Lucy Olsen
7
1
1
1
0
0
0
3-5
1-3
0-0
-2
Georgia Amoore
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Madison Scott
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacy Sheldon
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Washington Mystics vs. NY Liberty game summary
The Washington Mystics had a 20-18 lead over the New York Liberty at the end of the opening quarter. Sonia Citron scored seven points for Washington, while Marine Johannès had six points for New York.
The Liberty outscored the Mystics 25-17 in the second quarter to take a 43-37 lead at halftime. Johannès had nine points and three assists on 2-for-3 shooting from beyond the arc in the first half. Isabelle Harrison added nine points off the bench, while Emma Meesseman chipped in seven points.
Citron led the Mystics in the first half with 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting, including 3-for-5 from 3-point range. Lucy Olsen had seven points off the bench, while Kiki Iriafen added six points.
Both teams return to action on Saturday. New York will battle the Phoenix Mercury, while Washington will face the Golden State Valkyries.
This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.
About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos
Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.
Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.
Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.
Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.