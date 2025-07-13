Washington Mystics vs Seattle Storm Prediction and Betting Tips - July 13 | 2025 WNBA season

The Washington Mystics will head to the Climate Pledge Arena to take on the Seattle Storm in one of three WNBA games slated for Sunday. Coming into this game, the Mystics are on a two-game winning streak and are 6-4 over their last 10 games.

Meanwhile, the Storm have performed at a similar level, winning their previous game and are 7-3 over their last 10 matchups.

Washington Mystics vs Seattle Storm Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Mystics-Storm game is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. ET from the Climate Pledge Arena. Fans can watch the game live on MNMT and CW Seattle. It can also be streamed with WNBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Storm (-263) vs Mystics (+210)

Odds: Storm (-6) vs. Mystics (+6)

Total (O/U): Storm -110 (o159.5) vs. Mystics -110 (u159.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Washington Mystics vs Seattle Storm Preview

The Mystics-Storm game on Sunday comes after a fruitful week for both teams. Washington grabbed crucial wins against the Chicago Sky on Monday and the Aces on Thursday, bringing the team to a .500 record. The Mystics (10-10) are seventh in the league, trailing the Atlanta Dream (12-8) in fifth by two games.

The Mystics, led by Brittney Sykes and Shakira Austin, have done well so far this season, considering their starting five consists of two rookies. Sonia Citron (14.3 points and 5.1 rebounds) and Kiki Iriafen (12.2 points and 8.4 rebounds) have been phenomenal for first-year players.

On the other hand, the Storm (13-8) defeated the Connecticut Sun and the New York Liberty to improve to fourth in the league. They trail the Liberty (13-6) in third by one game.

Skylar Diggins continues to be stellar in her second season with Seattle. She has been one of the best guards in the league, recording 18.2 points and 5.9 assists this season. Nneka Ogwumike has also been solid, averaging 17.0 points and 7.8 rebounds.

Washington Mystics vs Seattle Storm Predicted Starting Lineups

Mystics

PG: Sug Sutton | SG: Sonia Citron | SF: Brittney Sykes | PF: Kiki Iriafen | C: Shakira Austin

Storm

PG: Skylar Diggins | SG: Erica Wheeler | SF: Gabby Williams | PF: Nneka Ogwumike | C: Ezi Magbegor

Washington Mystics vs Seattle Storm Betting Tips

Skylar Diggins’ points prop for Sunday’s game is set to 16.5, slightly below her season average of 18.2 points per game. Diggins has faltered over the last four games, recording 15+ points in only one matchup. It wouldn’t be surprising if she misses the mark on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Brittney Sykes’ points prop vs. the Storm stands at 14.5. This is also below her season average of 17.5 points. She was stellar in Thursday’s game vs. the Las Vegas Aces, finishing with 18 points and four assists in the win.

Washington Mystics vs Seattle Storm Prediction

The Seattle Storm are favorites to win at home on Sunday. They have been one of the best teams in the league this season and possess more than enough quality to deal with a young Mystics team.

Our prediction: The Storm to win and cover the spread.

