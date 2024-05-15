WATCH: Aaliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark go back and forth after former Iowa prospect's underwhelming start

Caitlin Clark had a shaky start to her WNBA career on Tuesday, as the Indiana Fever fell 92-71 to the Connecticut Sun in their 2024 regular season opener. Heading into halftime, the broadcast showed the former Iowa Hawkeyes star in a conversation with her teammate Aaliyah Boston as they walked to the locker room.

Although the audio wasn't captured, Boston appeared animated while talking to Clark, who seemed to take her teammate's words to heart.

The commentators noted that despite Boston's emphatic demeanor, she was offering support to Clark during the exchange:

In her WNBA debut, Caitlin Clark had a less-than-stellar first half, contributing seven points on 2-of-7 shooting, one assist and five turnovers.

She ended the game with 20 points, making 5-of-15 shots from the field, 4-of-11 from beyond the arc and a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. She contributed only three assists and grabbed zero rebounds and finished with 10 turnovers.

However, Caitlin Clark wasn't the only one who faced difficulties. The Indiana Fever had only one other player scoring in double digits: forward Nalyssa Smith, who ended the game with 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

Aaliyah Boston, playing for 29 minutes, tallied four points, six rebounds and four turnovers.

On the Connecticut Sun side, five players achieved double-digit scoring: DeWanna Bonner with 20 points and six rebounds; DiJonai Carrington with 16 points and five rebounds; Tyasha Harris with 16 points; Alyssa Thomas with a remarkable 13 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, while Rachel Banham contributed 10 points off the bench.

The Fever split their two preseason games. They suffered a narrow defeat in their first game against the Dallas Wings, 79-76, where Caitlin Clark had 21 points on 6-of-15 shooting, including 5-of-13 from beyond the arc, and contributed three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

In their next preseason game, Clark guided Indiana to an 83-80 victory over the Atlanta Dream, coming close to achieving a triple-double, recording 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Indiana Fever host graduation ceremony for Caitlin Clark

After completing her marketing degree at Iowa, Caitlin Clark missed her graduation ceremony due to her WNBA commitments. However, her new teammates with the Indiana Fever organized a special celebration for her.

Since she couldn't attend her Iowa graduation, the Fever surprised her with a graduation ceremony, which they shared on social media.

Aaliyah Boston took charge of the celebration and even presented Clark with a makeshift "Certificate of Graduation."

The Fever's next game will be on May 16 against the New York Liberty.