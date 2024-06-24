Watch: Angel Reese allegedly spotted cruising with rapper G Herbo

As she goes through her rookie year in the WNBA, Angel Reese has been the talk of the town. As she impresses in her professional setting, not much has been reported about her private life. However, a recent video of her sparked dating rumors on social media.

In the clip that is going around online, the Sky forward was allegedly seen riding around with rapper G Herbo in Chicago. This is one of many instances where the two have been spotted together.

Prior to this, Angel Reese was seen backstage with G Herbo at a musical festival in Chicago.

While many have started dating rumors amid these encounters, others don't see it that way. One fan spotted the two together and got the impression that they are just friends.

G Herbo, 28, is based out of the Chicago area. He's been in the hip-hop scene for a few years now, and has released multiple albums. G Herbo's latest album, "Strictly 4 My Fans 2," came out in 2023. Per Spotify, he has over six million monthly listeners on the platform.

As for Reese, she continues to be one of the WNBA's top rookies. Through her first 15 games, she is averaging 13.2 points and 11.1 rebounds.

