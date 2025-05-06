Watch: Angel Reese joins Megan Thee Stallion and Doechii in viral ‘Hottie Cam’ moment

Angel Reese went to New York for the Met Gala with Megan Thee Stallion and Doechii. The trio rubbed elbows with other celebrities like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who attended the Costume Institute’s highly coveted annual fundraiser. Reese and her close friends posed together for photos on the red carpet.

Later in the evening, the three had a “Hottie Cam” moment that the “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker posted on Instagram on Monday:

Angel Reese, Megan Thee Stallion and Doechii had a blast tasting the culinary delights served at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. They were all impressed by what the guests and sponsors had on the menu for the event.

The Chicago Sky star is a member of the committee that led the hosting of the Met Gala in 2025. It was not surprising she invited her good friends, famous rappers and songwriters, to the event.

Reese was not the only WNBA star who attended the event. New York Liberty champs Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu also came to enjoy the occasion.

Angel Reese took time off from preseason preparation to join the 2025 Me Gala

The Chicago Sky opened their preseason slate of exhibition games on Friday when they hosted the Brazil National Team. Angel Reese’s return to LSU, which she led to the 2023 national championship, was a memorable one. Fondly called “Bayou Barbie” in Louisiana, Reese led the Sky to an 89-62 win.

With a few days in between games, Reese returned to Chicago after the game at LSU for a little pre-birthday celebration with friends. She also worked on her role as part of the hosting committee at the Met Gala to enjoy the event with Megan Thee Stallion and Doechii. For the second straight year, Reese was part of the red carpet scene.

The trip to New York will be brief for Angel Reese as the Chicago Sky will host the Minnesota Lynx in their second preseason game. This will be the Sky’s only home appearance before the regular season gets underway. It would be shocking not to see Reese, the highly sought-after WNBA All-Star, play on Tuesday.

