WATCH: Angel Reese and Kamila Cardoso throw the inaugural pitch for Chicago Cubs

The WNBA's presence in baseball continues to grow, as Chicago Sky rookies Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso made ceremonial first pitches at Wrigley Field during the Chicago Cubs' game against the Atlanta Braves.

This appearance was part of the two rookies’ press tour since being selected in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Cardoso was picked No. 3, while Reese went seventh overall.

Watch them make the ceremonial first pitches here:

Recently, WNBA players have been making ceremonial pitches for MLB teams. On Monday, LA Sparks first-round picks Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson threw the first pitch at Dodger Stadium for the Dodgers' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky split their first two games, which were both on the road. They will play their first home on Saturday.

Reese, who has been a starter for the Sky, has been productive, averaging 11.5 points and 8.5 rebounds.

In the Sky’s comeback win over the Dallas Wings, she scored 12 points and played a key role in the fourth-quarter surge that led to an 83-74 victory.

Cardoso has missed the start of the season due to a shoulder injury but is expected to return on June 1, according to Teresa Weatherspoon.

Angel Reese named co-owner of soccer team

Angel Reese has joined the ownership group of the DC Power Football Club, a team in the newly formed USL Super League. The Sky rookie expressed excitement about her new venture, highlighting that it would create opportunities for women athletes.

"I've always wanted to impact sports, not just women's basketball," Reese said (per CBS). "I've always said I wanted to have part ownership of something…I'm super excited for this partnership, and a lot of young Black women don't have these opportunities."

The USL Super League, set to launch in 2025, aims to be a top-tier professional women's soccer league in the United States. The DC Power, one of the founding members, will play its home games at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Reese also mentioned her aspiration to own a WNBA team in the future.

"I know a lot more women are going to start owning more things," Reese said. "Hopefully, one day I can own my own team. That's what I'm looking forward to. I want to own a WNBA team as well."

Angel Reese is one of the biggest stars in the WNBA's 2024 rookie class, alongside Caitlin Clark and Cameron Brink.

Before transitioning to the pros, she was a standout at LSU.