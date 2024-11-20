Watch: Angel Reese surprises jubilant fans after featuring them on her TikTok while distributing "Reese's Puffs"

Following an 88-87 win over the Indiana Fever in late June, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese started calling her fans “Reese’s pieces.” Two months later, she signed an endorsement deal with Hershey’s. The All-Star forward’s relationship with basketball fans via her collaboration with the brand has only gotten stronger.

On Tuesday, she was on TikTok while giving away Reese’s Puffs to fans. The excited recipients of the gifts couldn’t contain their excitement. Most of them shouted in glee and took pictures of the WNBA player.

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Chi Barbie said that her partnership with Hershey’s is her way of celebrating with fans. She's giving back to them because of their unwavering support from her college days at LSU to the WNBA.

Angel Reese credits fans for her collaboration with Hershey’s

Once Angel Reese referred to her fans on X, formerly Twitter, as “Reese’s pieces,” Hershey’s joined the interaction. The brand responded:

“Where are we? Just following our favorite player.”

Expand Tweet

In mid-August, the iconic candy manufacturer announced the “Angel X Hershey’s” collaboration. The basketball star said in an interview with Boardroom about her fans’ role in her partnership with the brand:

“The connection between my name and the Reese’s brand was obvious, but it went deeper than that. My fans started calling themselves ‘Reese’s Pieces,’ and after I kept seeing it on social, I started engaging with some of my fans about it.”

Reese added that she doesn’t just sign deals with brands to make money. She has one crucial factor to consider before endorsing a company and its products:

“It’s about aligning with brands that reflect who I am on and off the court, and Reese’s is a perfect example of that,” she added.

The Reese-Hershey’s collaboration includes the release of hoodies, T-shirts, caps and jerseys. She told Boardroom that the motivation behind the products was to give fans the option to wear something they would be proud to show off.

Angel Reese is already a big-name WNBA star with millions of followers on social media. Teaming up with Hershey’s gave her a unique platform to give back to her adoring fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback