WATCH: Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston combine for first time as WNBA players

Rookie Caitlin Clark and 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston were recently seen on-court together preparing for the 2023 WNBA preseason.

With training camp set to start on Apr. 28, and the preseason set to tip-off on May 3, anticipation is building around the league. Given the hype surrounding Caitlin Clark, fans have been eager to see her play with Aliyah Boston.

The WNBA, of course, has already anticipated the excitement around the dynamic duo, scheduling 36 of the team's 40 games for TV, marking a record high. Ahead of the start of the WNBA preseason, Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston were seen on-court in a video released by the Indiana Fever.

Here's the video:

As fans were quick to point out, once the duo perfects the pick-and-roll, they would be a force to be reckoned with. Considering Boston's ability to take over games in the paint, she and Clark seem poised to take the league by storm.

The Fever finished 10th last season with a 13-27 record and missed the playoffs. Considering that, and the new-look Fever with Clark this season, fans are eager to see how things pan out this time.

Looking at key dates for the 2023-24 WNBA season amid footage of Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston

As previously mentioned, per the WNBA's website, training camps are scheduled to begin on Sunday, Apr. 28. Preseason games will then begin on May 3, and run through May 12, with teams then required to make final roster cuts on May 13.

The 2023-24 WNBA regular season will tip off on May 14, with the All-Star Break scheduled for Jul. 18-21 and the playoffs set to begin on Sep. 22.

Clark, Aliyah Boston and the Indiana Fever will play their first preseason game on May. 3 against the Dallas Wings. The team will then play the Atlanta Dream on May 10 in their final preseason game before shifting their focus to the regular season.

On May 14, Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston will play the Connecticut Sun in their first of 40 regular season games.

Looking at 'The Caitlin Clark effect' ahead of NCAA star's rookie season

Although footage of Clark and Aliyah Boston has only just emerged, the Caitlin Clark Effect is already in full swing. Apart from the fact that 36 of the Fever's 40 games will be nationally televised, ticket prices are also on the rise.

Before the WNBA draft, reports emerged indicating that season ticket prices had already increased. Since then, tickets for games like the Fever vs Mystics on Jun 7 sold out in 30 minutes, according to Fox 5 DC

Although Clark is yet to make her WNBA debut, it's clear that the University of Iowa alum is already making waves.