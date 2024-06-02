Watch: Caitlin Clark chirps on her way down the court before Chennedy Carter altercation

The Indiana Fever superstar rookie Caitlin Clark was involved in yet another unpleasant incident. The Fever faced the Chicago Sky on Saturday night and the former Iowa star founder herself on the receiving end of a shoulder charge.

A video of the incident was clipped from the game and uploaded on social media, sparking debates about the severity of the foul. In the video, it can be seen that Caitlin Clark and Chennedy Carter are going against each other for the match as an Indiana attack commences. After a turnover, Clark received the ball and brought it upcourt, launching a quick counter.

After a few dribbles near the arc, she moves the ball to the wing and Erica Wheeler picks it up and drives inside. She passes it to Aliyah Boston, who then attempts a shot and then misses. However, she is able to collect the rebounds and eventually sink it in after multiple attempts.

The possession turns over and the Sky starts their attack. Clark guards Carter for most of the possession until the Sky guard cuts inside, receives the ball, and sinks in a great jumper. After the jumper, she moves towards Clark, who isn't even looking at her, and shoves her in the back with a shoulder charge.

For the entirety of the play, Caitlin Clark could be seen chirping a few words to Carter's way. She might have said something that the Sky guard did not appreciate and hence decided to shove her with a shoulder in the back.

The official blew his whistle and called for a foul. While many fans expected the act to be worthy of a flagrant 1 foul, Carter just received a common foul for it. The Fever were given a free throw for the unsportsmanlike act and Clark sank it in.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever break their losing streak securing their second win of the season

It was a great Saturday night for the Indiana Fever fans as their team was finally able to break their losing streak and defeat the Chicago Sky to secure their second win of the season in 10 games. The match had the fans at the edge of their seats till the very end as Fever beat (71-70) the Sky by a very narrow margin of only a single point.

Kelsey Mitchell led the scoring charts for Fever with 18 points, two rebounds and two assists. The entire Fever team worked together to secure this win as most of the players netted more than ten points for the night. Caitlin Clark played more as a playmaker a role shift that has proven to work for now. She scored 11 points, collected eight rebounds and dished out six assists.