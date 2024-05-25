WATCH: Caitlin Clark dazzles LA crowd with multiple spectacular passing displays

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever bagged their first win this season on Friday night as they defeated the Los Angeles Sparks 78-73, breaking their five-game losing streak.

Clark had an all-around performance as she scored 11 points, collected 11 rebounds and provided six assists. She showcased her skills as a playmaker as she provided some amazing passes that had the Los Angeles crowd appreciate her talents despite being a player from the visiting team.

In one video uploaded to X, Clark makes an incredible transition pass to Temi Fagbenle, who easily lays the ball in.

In another video, she makes another long transition pass from inside her own half to her teammate, who gets fouled.

With the game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Caitlin Clark showed that she can do much more than just be a long-distance shooter for her team. She put on a great showcase of her passing abilities, sending a message to the rest of the league.

Caitlin Clark channels her inner Chef Curry leading her team to its first victory of the season

The Los Angeles Sparks versus the Indiana Fever game showed us how skilled the WNBA's newest star can be as a playmaker. Clark was spectacular in her new role but that didn't stop her from flaunting her shooting prowess in front of the away crowd. Clark is known for elite shooting skill from beyond the arc and has proven herself to be one hell of a shooter throughout her career.

In her game on Friday, she reminded everyone once again that giving her space to take a shot is the worst mistake her opponent can make. In the fourth quarter of an intensely close game, Clark bagged an amazing three-pointer to increase her team's lead to five points with less than one minute remaining.

Sparks star Kia Nurse was guarding Clark and maintained some distance to disrupt the long passes the Fever's rookie had been feeding her teammates all night long. However, Nurse didn't realize that giving the former Iowa Hawkeyes ace that much space was a lethal mistake.

Caitlin Clark took a few more dribbles and then took a shot from way deep to score an untouchable three-pointer increasing her team's lead to five points in crunch time. The Fever went on to win the game as Clark registered her first professional win in the WNBA.