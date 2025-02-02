Watch: Caitlin Clark's parents Brent and Anne Nizzi-Clark embrace daughter in heartwarming moment Iowa star’s jersey retirement

On Sunday, Feb. 2, Caitlin Clark received the honor of a lifetime when her alma mater, the University of Iowa, retired her No. 22 jersey. It was a huge moment for the Hawkeyes community and the Clark family members in attendance.

As a yellow and black banner of Clark's No. 22 slowly ascended to the rafters, Clark stood alongside her parents, Brent and Anne, and her siblings, Blake and Colin. After the banner finally reached its rightful place in the rafters, Clark warmly embraced her mom and dad:

The credentials read by the announcer of Carver-Hawkeye Arena — where the Indiana Fever guard made countless hardcourt memories — told the story of how Clark earned the distinction of having her jersey retired.

In her four-year stint at Iowa, Clark was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year. She won Big Ten Player of the Year three times and Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year two times. She led the nation in scoring and assists across three seasons and set single-season records for points scored and 3-pointers made.

Other prestigious accomplishments on Clark's resume include the Nancy Lieberman Award, the Dawn Staley Award, and the John R. Wooden Award.

Before her jersey retirement ceremony, the Hawkeyes defeated No. 4 USC 76-67. In the pregame press conference, Clark opened up about her feelings that night:

"I feel like I already have those butterflies in your stomach when you walk in here. Not so much for a basketball game now, but obviously just to be around everybody and to enjoy this environment," said Clark, who led Iowa to two national championship games.

Caitlin Clark's coaches send a special message at her jersey retirement

While Anne Clark was on hand to witness her daughter, Caitlin Clark's special day, the former Hawkeyes guard also received a special message from two of her maternal figures during her time at Iowa.

During the ceremony, Lisa Bluder and Jan Jensen—who mentored Clark in their capacity as head coach and associate head coach, respectively—said some words of tribute:

"She is full confidence, she is full of grace, and she has an unbelievable power to make everybody around her better," said Jansen, who took up the reins as Iowa head coach after Bluder's retirement in 2024.

"The positive image that you've brought to this basketball program, this university, this state, women's basketball nationally, is immeasurable," added Bluder."

Clark embraced both coaches after their powerful speeches.

