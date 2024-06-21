Watch: Caitlin Clark serenades Fever's '24 draft pick Celeste Taylor with birthday song

Indiana Fever star rookie Caitlin Clark made the day of her fellow teammate special on her birthday. Clark sang a 'happy birthday' song to her fellow rookie Celeste Taylor in front of all the Fever squad members present in the practice gym.

Indiana Fever's official Instagram account posted a video of this interaction on their account. At the beginning of the video, the Fever players can be seen standing in a circle formation with Clark inside it. The star rookie was singing the happy birthday song to Celeste Taylor, who was standing right in front of her. The other teammates hyped up Clark and joined her for the chorus of the song.

Trending

Later in the video, the Fever players can be seen having fun and playing mini-games together to commemorate Taylor's birthday. They formed two parallel lines and the rookie ran back and forth between them with a basketball in hand. The other players tried to hit her in the back as she moved past them and Taylor tried to evade them.

Unlike Caitlin Clark, the former Ohio State player Celeste Taylor is getting the proper rookie treatment at Fever. She is mostly assigned to a bench role where she observes her teammates getting the job done on the court. She has hardly had any game time and is averaging 0.8 points and 0.3 assists this season.

WNBA fans join Caitlin Clark to send Celeste Taylor warm birthday wishes

The WNBA fans were enthralled seeing Clark take the lead and make one of her teammates feel special on their birthday. They flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for Taylor.

"Happy Birthday Celeste!" one fan said.

"happy birthday, queen celeste!" another fan said.

Fans send birthday wishes to Celeste Taylor (Credits: @indianafever/Instagram)

Some fans demanded that Taylor have some more game time on her birthday.

"A good birthday present would be giving her a few minutes each game. How about that." another fan said.

"Give the girl some playing time for her birthday!" a fan chimed in.

Fans demand more playtime for Celeste Taylor (Credits: @indianafever/Instagram)

Other fans praised Caitlin Clark for taking the initiative to maintain rookie traditions that brings a team together.

"CC such a good leader," another fan added.

"Good team leader CC is learning from veterans on the team too," another fan said.

Fans praise Caitlin Clark for her leadership (Credits: @indianafever/Instagram)

Clark and the Fever squad won their latest game against the Washington Mystics, scoring 88-81. This has opened their chances of making it to the playoffs this season if they keep winning more. They will face the Atlanta Dream as their next opponents on Friday.