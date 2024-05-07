WATCH: Caitlin Clark wins hearts at "Full Court Press" premiere with doting gesture for young fans

After getting drafted first overall in the 2024 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark has been quite busy handling events on and off the court. Ahead of the Fever's opening game of the 2024 season, the Iowa standout has also been promoting ESPN's new docuseries 'Full Court Press,' which she will be a part of, featuring her rise to stardom along with her contemporaries.

Riding the hype that women's basketball has been getting, ESPN laid down the red carpet and also gave a chance for the two-time Naismith College Player of the Year to mingle with some young fans.

In the video posted by the Indiana Fever on social media, Clark was seen giving time to sign a few jerseys, giving her young fans a memory that they will remember for the rest of their lives.

Expand Tweet

The Full Court Press docuseries follows the college careers of Caitlin Clark, Kamilla Cardoso and Kiki Rice.

Through this film, basketball fans will get an inside look at what went on behind the curtains during the 2023-24 NCAA season in the lives of the three college basketball stars.

Omaha Productions is in charge for the production of the series in ESPN, which is also owned by Indianapolis Colts legendary quarterback Peyton Manning.

The same team also produced 'Quarterback,' which aired on Netflix, following the lives of Kirk Cousins, Marcus Mariota and Patrick Mahomes during the 2022 NFL season.

Caitlin Clark gets to preview what to expect in the 'Fulll Court Press' docuseries

It was a crazy 2023-24 NCAA season as women's college players stormed through the headlines, with Caitlin Clark being the main attraction.

Falling short to the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2024 WNCAA Final, Kamilla Cardoso will also be in the docuseries 'Full Court Press,' showing what it was like on the other side of the fence.

Expand Tweet

For Clark, this was a special time in her life, and she's glad to be a part of the docuseries featuring her last year with the Iowa Hawkeyes along with her counterparts Kamilla Cardoso and Kiki Rice.

"One of the main reasons I wanted to participate and do this is because I knew going into this, whether it was going to be my last year or not in college, I hadn't decided, but being able to capture all this," said Clark through IndyStar.

'Full Court Press' by Omaha Productions premiers on ABC and ESPN+ on May 11 and 12, and it will be a four-part docuseries.