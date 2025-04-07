Watch: Diana Taurasi crashes Geno Auriemma's post-game duties before indulging in heartfelt moment with UConn coach

UConn legends Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird covered Geno Auriemma’s Huskies in the NCAA Tournament Final Four starting Friday. The Bird & Taurasi Show was back on Sunday for the championship game between UConn and South Carolina that ended with another Auriemma title. The legendary coach guided the Huskies to their 12th championship after beating the Gamecocks 82-59.

Ad

After the game, Auriemma had multiple interviews with reporters. During one of his chats with the media, Taurasi dropped by and intently listened to Auriemma before interrupting his talk. The two shared a few words and then hugged before the interview resumed. They planned to meet later to celebrate the Huskies’ latest triumph in the national championship.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Diana Taurasi shares a close relationship with Geno Auriemma. After leaving Storrs in 2004, she sometimes visits her alma mater and reconnects with her old coach. Almost every time Auriemma is honored with an award, the former Phoenix Mercury superstar is a constant presence.

When UConn lost to South Carolina in the 2022 national championship, Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart consoled the team. They reportedly showed up in the Huskies’ hotel to support their former school and give Geno Auriemma a prop.

Ad

Diana Taurasi and Geno Auriemma had a successful run with the Huskies in the early 2000s

Geno Auriemma won two championships with UConn before Diana Taurasi arrived in 2000. With the emerging superstar leading the Huskies, the team reached the Final Four in their first season together but could not defend the title.

In the next three seasons, the enviable pairing could not be denied as they strung together three straight championships. Taurasi won the Most Outstanding Player award in her final two years with the Huskies. Auriemma suddenly had five championships when the point guard left the program to play in the WNBA.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Auriemma had unshakeable faith in Taurasi. He told reporters before the 2004 championship game against Tennessee that he liked the Huskies’ chances of a 3-peat. Auriemma boldly said he had Taurasi while their opponents did not have that luxury.

Years after their legendary run, the two seemingly remain as close as ever. Taurasi could not hold back from having a brief moment with Auriemma after the coach added to his championship haul on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More